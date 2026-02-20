MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kota police detain man over viral threat video against Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi

Clips show alleged warnings after row over Speaker protest as parties deny links and political tensions sharpen in Rajasthan

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 20.02.26, 07:28 AM
Kota threat video Congress MPs

Rahul Gandhi File picture

Police in Rajasthan’s Kota have taken one person into custody for allegedly threatening to kill Congress MPs.

A purported video of Raj Singh had gone viral in which he is heard saying: “The manner in which 25 Congress MPs abused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has filled supporters of the Karni Sena (a Rajput group) and the BJP with rage.... If this happens again, Rahul Gandhi, we will enter your house and shoot you.... If those 25 MPs are not arrested in 24 hours, we will shoot them one by one.”

He is seen in the video sitting under a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and wearing a BJP scarf. The BJP and the Shri Rajput Karni Sena have denied any association with Singh.

Earlier this month, Congress MPs had protested at Birla’s chamber for allowing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to quote from books in his speech, but denying the same to Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul.

Congress publicity head Pawan Khera posted on X: “The RSS-BJP ecosystem is a Godse factory....”

