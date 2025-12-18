Trial in South Calcutta Law College gang-rape case to begin December 26

The trial in the alleged gang-rape of a law student inside South Calcutta Law College is likely to start in the last week of December.

The Alipore court, where the case is being heard, ordered the commencement of framing charges against Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed and Pinaki Banerjee on December 26, sources said.

Mishra, a former student of the college, present students Mukherjee and Ahmed and security guard Banerjee, who was on duty on the night of the alleged incident, were asked to be present before the court on December 26 for the framing of charges.

Banerjee has obtained bail, but the remaining three are still in jail.

During the framing of charges, the court will evaluate the charges with the evidence that the police have filed against the accused. The court will have the liberty to either add or remove sections from the existing charges levelled by the police.

In June this year, a student of the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba had alleged that she was raped by Mishra in the room of the security guard in the presence of two students, while the guard did nothing to stop them from using his room or help her.

Police had arrested Mishra and his two associates. The next day, the security guard was also arrested. All four had been charge-sheeted by the police.

According to sources, the framing of charges can be done only in the physical

presence of the accused persons.

Hence, all four have to be present before the court in person.