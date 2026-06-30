Amazon staff seek workplace safety after Haldwani warehouse fire exposes safety gaps

An association of workers has alleged safety negligence at the workplace after two people died in a fire at an Amazon warehouse in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, earlier this month.

The Amazon India Workers Union (AIWU) has filed a complaint at the office of the chief labour commissioner (central) and the National Human Rights Commission, alleging negligence and demanding compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of the deceased.

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A major fire broke out at the Amazon warehouse on Rampur Road in Haldwani on June 5. Two workers — Narendra Prasad and Amit Arya — were trapped inside the warehouse and were unable to escape because the shutter was locked from outside.

In its complaint, the AIWU alleged that the building lacked emergency exits, fire alarms, smoke detectors and ventilation. It said both deceased workers were primary earning members of their families.

AIWU president Dharmendra Kumar also demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the fire, strict legal action against all responsible persons, and an investigation into labour and fire safety compliance across Amazon-linked warehouses.

“The deaths of workers represent a grave failure of workplace safety and protection of human dignity. Every worker has the constitutional right to a safe workplace, and employers and authorities have a duty to ensure that no family loses its breadwinner because basic safety measures were ignored. We demand a transparent investigation, accountability for those responsible, and justice and rehabilitation for the affected families,” Kumar said.