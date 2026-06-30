Call to join fast over education reforms as Sonam Wangchuk widens appeal

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on the second day of his indefinite hunger strike on Monday, appealed to supporters and political parties to join him at Jantar Mantar and observe a fast for at least a day to support the movement seeking education reforms.

Wangchuk and Internet satirical platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, however, asked parties to join the protest without any banner. CPM leader Brinda Karat and CPI veteran D. Raja met the two at the protest site on Monday.

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Wangchuk, along with six others, is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, supporting the protest called by the CJP demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the back-to-back examination-related fiascos.

In a video message shared by Dipke, Wangchuk urged people to join him and observe a daylong hunger strike at the protest site. He said some people were observing a fast for three to five days to support the movement seeking education reforms. "If you can’t come here, you can observe a one-day fast in your state, city or village for improvement in the education system, accountability, the environment, air and water to express your concern," Wangchuk said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union joint secretary Danish Ali, who is also on hunger strike, said she would continue till the demand for Pradhan's resignation was met. Wangchuk urged the other people observing the hunger strike to continue it for only a limited number of days. "(But) we are of the opinion that a hunger strike means you should not stop if your demands are not met," Ali told The Telegraph.

Dipke announced that he would offer flowers and tea to Delhi police on Tuesday morning, while slamming the cops for visiting the house of CJP volunteer Aniket — a young entrepreneur — at night and questioning him. Aniket had served tea to fellow demonstrators at the protest site. Dipke invited all parties to join the protest on the condition that they would not bring political banners. "Come with the Tiranga, not your party flag," he said.

Wangchuk said that education should be an issue for all political parties, including the BJP. "No party should feel insecure if someone else is raising the education system (standards). If all parties come together, it will bring reforms in the education system."