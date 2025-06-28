MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau DG probing Air India plane crash gets VIP security cover

PTI Published 28.06.25, 03:32 PM

File picture

The Union government has extended an armed security cover to GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, who is leading the probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, official sources said on Saturday.

Commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had taken over the charge of his X-category security sometime back based on a Union Home Ministry order, a source said.

The security cover was provided to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) director general following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, the source said.

Three to four armed commandos will accompany the AAIB DG during his movements in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Yugandhar is leading a team that is investigating the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight which claimed at least 270 lives.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

