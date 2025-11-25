Ethiopia volcanic eruption: Airlines cancel flights, Hayli Gubbi volcano ash to clear from India by evening

Air travel across multiple Indian cities and international routes faced significant disruption on Monday and Tuesday after the eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano sent a massive ash plume drifting across regions of West Asia and towards India.

Several airlines, including Air India, Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM, cancelled flights as a precaution, while aviation authorities issued detailed advisories to ensure operational safety.

Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Air India cancels multiple flights after precautionary checks

Air India has cancelled at least 11 flights since Monday as it conducts precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over regions affected by volcanic ash.

In a post on X, Air India said: "The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption."

The airline added: "Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest."

It further stated: "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation beyond our control. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."

There were no latest updates from IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air on the situation.

Flights cancelled by Air India

24 November: • AI 106 – Newark–Delhi • AI 102 – New York (JFK)–Delhi • AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad • AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai • AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai • AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai • AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi

25 November: • AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai • AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi • AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai • AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai

IMD: Ash cloud to move away today

According to the India Meteorological Department, the ash clouds from Ethiopia are drifting eastward and will clear from Indian skies later on Tuesday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash clouds are “drifting towards China and will move away from Indian skies by 7.30 pm.”

The IMD reported that ash plumes from the Hayli Gubbi volcano rose to nearly 14 km (45,000 ft) and spread across the Red Sea towards the Arabian Peninsula and India.

The department said, "High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India."

The agency monitored satellite data, VAAC bulletins and issued ICAO-standard SIGMET advisories to airports, cautioning them to avoid affected airspace.

DGCA issues advisory to airlines and airports

Amid increasing cancellations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a detailed advisory on Monday, warning airlines to strictly avoid volcanic ash–affected zones.

The DGCA directed carriers to adjust routing, fuel planning and immediately report any instances of suspected ash encounters. It also instructed airport operators to inspect runways, taxiways and aprons if ash deposition is suspected.

Akasa Air said in a statement: "Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled."

IndiGo also issued a public message on X: "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."

It added: "Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations."

Sources said IndiGo cancelled flights to the Middle East, while KLM cancelled its Amsterdam–Delhi service on Monday.

In another update, Air India said: "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time."

Flight cancellations at Kochi airport

Two international flights from Kochi were cancelled on Monday as a precaution.

According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Indigo flight 6E1475 (Cochin–Dubai) and Akasa Air flight QP550 (Cochin–Jeddah) were cancelled due to the volcanic ash situation. Authorities said operations will resume once conditions improve.