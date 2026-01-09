Sabarimala gold loss case: SIT arrests former chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case on Friday arrested chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru, citing his links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and his role in recommending the replating of gold plates at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Rajeevaru, who served as Thanthri, the highest religious authority at the shrine, was questioned at an undisclosed location in the morning and later taken to the SIT office in the afternoon, where his arrest was formally recorded, sources said.

Officials said the arrest was based on statements given by Unnikrishnan Potty and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar.

The SIT found that Rajeevaru had close associations with Potty and had recommended the replating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) gold plates and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe plates.

When the TDB later sought his permission to carry out the replating, Rajeevaru granted approval, officials said. Investigators added that he had been questioned earlier as part of the probe.

Rajeevaru is the 11th person arrested in the case since the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT to investigate the reported gold loss at Sabarimala. He will be produced before the Vigilance court as part of the remand procedure.

The current Thanthri at Sabarimala is Kandaru Mahesh Mohanararu, a relative of Rajeevaru, who is now leading the temple rituals.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the investigation was being conducted under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

“The probe is progressing in the right direction and the court has expressed its satisfaction,” he said, adding that he would comment further after the investigation is completed.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the investigation was being monitored by the High Court and would proceed strictly on the basis of evidence. “Whatever evidence comes to light, the investigation will go ahead,” he said.

He added that there were no restrictions on the SIT. “The team is functioning under the supervision of the Kerala High Court,” Chandrasekhar said.

TDB president K Jayakumar Nair clarified that Rajeevaru is not the chief priest of Sabarimala during the current pilgrimage season.

Asked about the arrest, Chandrasekhar said he was not the right person to comment and did not want to create controversy.

“Anything lost from Sabarimala hurts the sentiments of devotees. That is why the number of devotees has increased this time,” he said.