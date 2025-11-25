Delhi: No respite from toxic air amid fears of volcanic ash from Ethiopia

A thick haze hung over Delhi on Monday as the city's air quality remained 'very poor' amid concerns that ash clouds from an volcanic activity in Ethiopia may worsen pollution levels in the region.

Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano located in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume rising to approximately 14 km (45,000 ft) in altitude and spreading eastward across the Red Sea.

The ash plume is travelling at altitudes between 15,000-25,000 feet, rising up to 45,000 feet in some layers, and carries volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and tiny particles of glass and rock.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the IMD said.

IndiaMetSky Weather warned that skies could appear "darker and hazier than usual" and said that the plume may disrupt air traffic and lead to "delays and longer travel."

According to the morning air quality bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday at 360, after recording 382 on Monday.

One of the monitoring stations, Rohini, recorded 'severe' air quality with a reading of 416, according to the Sameer app developed by the CPCB.

The air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', On the weather front, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 2.3 notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of mist and moderate fog.

22 arrested for using 'pepper spray' on Delhi police

The Delhi police have arrested at least 22 people on charges of obstructing police personnel, assaulting them, and blocking a key road during a protest at India Gate over worsening air pollution levels in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

Six people have been arrested under the FIR registered at Kartavya Path Police Station under sections 74 (assault to outrage a woman's modesty), 79 (insulting modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132, 221, and 223.

The second FIR, registered at Parliament Street Police Station, includes charges under sections 223A (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 132 (assault on a public servant), 221 (obstruction), 121A (criminal conspiracy against the State), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint).

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement, said the city's deteriorating air quality posed a "serious risk" to public health and alleged that authorities were relying on "cosmetic measures" like water sprinklers, cloud seeding, and spraying near AQI stations instead of addressing the structural causes of pollution.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday remanded 17 of the arrested protesters to three days' judicial custody in connection with the incident.