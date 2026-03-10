Opposition pushes resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office for his alleged bias towards the ruling party, amid a heated debate on who will preside over the House while the motion is being taken up.

Congress legislator Mohammad Jawed read out the notice seeking to move a resolution to remove Birla from office.

Besides Jawed, MPs K Suresh and Mallu Ravi had also moved the resolution.

As soon as Jawed read out the notice, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi raised a point of order questioning the decision to allow Jagdambika Pal to chair the proceedings as he was appointed to the panel of chairpersons by Speaker Birla.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey countered the claim, citing constitutional provisions, law and House rules.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Owaisi's claim was irrelevant as Pal was competent to preside over the Lok Sabha when the resolution was taken up.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said Rijiju should move a motion to appoint a presiding officer specifically for the purpose.

Rejecting the claims, Pal put the notice to move the resolution to vote, by asking at least 50 MPs to stand up in support.

Once the required number of members stood up, the notice was admitted and Jawed read out the resolution, which was also admitted for discussion.

Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi commenced the discussion, for which 10 hours have been allocated.

Initiating the debate, Gogoi once again raised the question of who should preside over the proceedings when the resolution for the Speaker's removal is being discussed.

A no-confidence resolution against Birla was given by several opposition leaders last week. who alleged that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi backed Birla, saying he had taken all Parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.