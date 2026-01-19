After rats, dogs: Congress shares new video of poor hygiene at UP’s Gonda medical college

Congress shared a video on Sunday showing stray dogs resting on a patient’s bed inside the emergency ward of Gonda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, triggering fresh concerns over hygiene and patient safety at the government-run hospital.

The Congress alleged that the incident occurred days after rats were seen roaming inside the same hospital, and questioned the condition of healthcare infrastructure in the state.

“This is the medical college in Gonda, UP. A few days ago, rats were roaming around in the patients' ward here. Now, dogs are lounging comfortably in the patients' ward here,” the party wrote on X, sharing the video.

“Will BJP leaders-ministers get themselves or their families treated in this hospital?,” the party asked.

The footage showed three dogs settled on a bed beside a patient, and another dog scampers below a bed of the patient.

The Telegraph Online has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Authorities have so far not issued a formal response to the latest footage involving stray dogs or outlined measures to address hygiene and pest control at the medical college.

On January 14, the Congress had shared another clip of rats roaming around the same medical college.

Posting the video on X, the party said: “Take a look at the scene from Gonda Medical College in UP. Here, in the ward meant for humans, the rats are having a field day. Fat and thin, round and plump... all sorts of rats are scampering here and there. It's as if this ward in the medical college isn't for humans—it's for the rats.”

The earlier video showed a patient asleep on a bed with medication placed on a steel rack beside him, while rats were seen climbing a rod near the bed and attempting to tear open a packet believed to contain food.

More than half a dozen rodents were visible moving across the ward, which was reported to be the orthopaedic ward.

The issue has also revived broader political criticism of hospital hygiene. In September 2025, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had criticised the ruling BJP after two infants died following rat bites in the neonatal ICU of the government-run Maharaj Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.