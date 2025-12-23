‘A great interaction’: PM Modi meets Neeraj Chopra, wife Himani at Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, former tennis player Himani Mor at Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old Prime Minister shared details of the interaction on X, writing, “Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today."

He added, “We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course."

The meeting came at the end of a year that featured several defining moments in Chopra’s career.

The javelin thrower breached the 90 metre mark for the first time, registering a personal best of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League, which also stands as the national record.

Chopra first rose to national prominence by winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

He followed it up with a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He also made history at the Budapest 2023 World Championships by becoming India’s first senior athletics world champion, clinching gold after earning silver at the Oregon 2022 edition, which ended the country’s 19-year medal drought at the World Championships.

His list of major titles includes gold medals at the Asian Games in 2018 and 2023, the Commonwealth Games in 2018, the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017, and victories on the Diamond League circuit.

During the year, Chopra clinched three major titles, the Paris Diamond League, the Golden Spike meet and the inaugural NC Classic, fulfilling his dream of hosting a world-class event in front of the home crowd and his family members.

In October, Chopra received the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. Although his official appointment was on 16 April, the 27-year-old athlete was presented with the insignia at a pipping ceremony held in New Delhi on 22 October, in recognition of his outstanding achievements in sports.

Not all moments of the season were triumphant. Chopra finished second at the Diamond League Finals, losing out to Germany’s Julian Weber while bidding to regain the trophy he had won in 2022.

He struggled to cross the 85 metre mark in the competition.

The biggest setback came at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, held at the same venue where he had achieved Olympic glory in 2021.

Battling back pain, the defending champion was knocked out after the fifth and penultimate round, finishing eighth overall with a best throw of 84.03 metres.

He was outperformed by debutant compatriot Sachin Yadav, who recorded 86.27 metres to secure a fourth-place finish.

Chopra, who had won silver at the 2022 World Championships, had not finished outside the top two since winning Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, having either won or finished second in 24 international events during that period.

Off the field, Chopra marked a significant personal milestone by tying the knot with tennis player Himani Mor on January 16, 2025.

The wedding was held in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Himachal Pradesh, attended only by close family members and relatives.

The event became public only after Chopra shared photographs from the ceremony on his social media handles.