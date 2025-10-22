Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary Lieutenant Colonel title by Defence minister Rajnath Singh

1 5 Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra during the pipping ceremony in South Block, New Delhi. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also seen. (PTI)

Olympic gold medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday formally conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing him as an “epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence.”

At a pipping ceremony held at South Block in New Delhi, Singh presented the insignia of the honorary rank to Chopra, who serves in the Territorial Army. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi and several senior officials of the Indian Army and Territorial Army.

“Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike,” Singh said while interacting with Chopra and his family.

Chopra was granted the honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Droupadi Murmu on April 16, 2025, in recognition of his outstanding achievements and exemplary service to the nation.

The 27-year-old athlete from Khandra village in Haryana’s Panipat district first joined the Indian Army on August 26, 2016, as a Naib Subedar. He has since served with The Rajputana Rifles and was promoted to Subedar in 2021 and Subedar Major in 2022.

Chopra created history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 by winning India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. He went on to claim a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and a gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He has also earned multiple gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events.

His personal best throw of 90.23 metres (2025) stands as a landmark in Indian sporting history.

Over the years, Chopra has been honoured with several of the country’s highest sporting and civilian awards, including the Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.