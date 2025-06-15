A complete success: ISRO conducts first rocket launching test with payload in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark event for Uttar Pradesh, ISRO successfully conducted a rocket launching test on Saturday here, marking the first time a payload was launched via a rocket from UP soil, officials said.

The test, in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited, saw the rocket ascend 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh said, "The rocket was launched at 5:14 PM and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1 km. After this, a small satellite (payload) came out. As soon as it fell down to 5 metres, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 metres on the ground." The 15 kg rocket also descended safely.

This test was a prelude to a larger event in October-November, where around 900 youth-built satellites will be tested.

Vinod Kumar, Director of Thrust Tech India, confirmed the company's motor test success, adding, "This event is being organised to generate interest in space technology among children across the region and the whole of India."

Unlike previous tests in Ahmedabad using drones, this was the first time a satellite was directly launched by a rocket in UP, proving entirely successful, said ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh.