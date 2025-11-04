12 months of ChatGPT Go free for users in India from today — here’s how to claim

OpenAI has launched a limited-time offer giving Indian users one year of ChatGPT Go access free, in what’s being called the company’s boldest push yet into one of its fastest-growing markets.

Starting November 4, 2025, users in India can redeem the offer through the ChatGPT web platform or the Google Play Store. The offer will also be available next week on the Apple App Store, OpenAI confirmed.

The announcement coincides with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, underscoring the company’s focus on India as a key market for AI adoption.

“Since launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India access advanced AI,” he added.

What the ChatGPT Go offer includes

ChatGPT Go, OpenAI’s low-cost subscription tier, gives users access to GPT-5, the company’s most advanced model. The plan includes higher message limits, image generation, file uploads, Python-based data analysis, and the ability to create and customise GPTs for personal or professional use.

The tier sits between the free plan and ChatGPT Plus, offering longer memory retention, larger context windows, and tools for task tracking and project organisation — earlier available only to higher-tier subscribers.

Who is eligible for the free year

The promotion is open to users located in India, including:

New users signing up for ChatGPT

Existing free-tier users

Current ChatGPT Go subscribers with active accounts

Subscribers of other paid plans, including Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise, must cancel their current plan and wait for the billing cycle to end before redeeming the free offer.

Users must add a valid payment method (credit card or UPI) to activate the offer, though no charges will apply during the free year. For UPI users, a temporary Re 1 charge may appear for verification but will be refunded.

How to redeem the ChatGPT Go offer

For web users:

Sign up or log in to ChatGPT.

Go to Settings → Account → Try ChatGPT Go.

Add a payment method and complete checkout to activate your 12-month free access.

For Android users:

Update to the latest version of the ChatGPT app from Google Play.

Tap “Upgrade to Go for Free” or navigate to Settings → Upgrade to Go for Free.

Complete checkout to activate.

For iPhone users:

The App Store redemption opens next week. Until then, users can redeem the offer through ChatGPT’s website and later sync their upgraded access on iOS.

For existing ChatGPT Go subscribers

Current Go subscribers through the ChatGPT website or Google Play do not need to cancel their subscriptions. OpenAI will automatically extend billing by 12 months within the coming week.

Those who subscribed through the Apple App Store must cancel their existing plan and subscribe once the promotional offer is live next week. The free period begins only after the current billing cycle ends.

A push for India’s AI momentum

OpenAI called the initiative part of its ‘India-first’ strategy, supporting the IndiaAI Mission and reflecting India’s growing role in the global AI landscape.

“Making ChatGPT Go free for a year supports India’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem,” the company said in a statement, noting that India is its second-largest market by user volume.

The offer arrives months before the AI Impact Summit 2026, where India is expected to unveil major national AI initiatives.

What happens after the free year

After 12 months, OpenAI will charge the regular ChatGPT Go monthly fee unless users cancel their plan in advance. Cancelling early ends access at the end of the ongoing billing cycle, and users cannot redeem the same offer again.

The promotion is available for a limited time and can be claimed only once per account — making this a one-time opportunity for Indian users to experience ChatGPT Go’s premium capabilities free of cost.