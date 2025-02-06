Maharashtra: 12 booked for assaulting comedian Pranit More over his jokes on actor Veer Pahariya

Police have registered a case against 10 to 12 persons for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More in Maharashtra’s Solapur district after being upset over his jokes targeting actor Veer Pahariya, an official said.

Pahariya, the grandson of former state chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, starred in the recently released action drama film "Sky Force".

After More’s show here on Sunday, 10 to 12 persons, who were upset due to his jokes aimed at Pahariya, assaulted the comedian, as per a police complaint lodged in this connection.

A statement on behalf of More has been put up on his social media account about the alleged assault on him.

“...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” said the statement on his Instagram account.

Following the post, the Solapur police summoned More to record his statement but he did not turn up, an official said on Wednesday.

The police subsequently registered a case on the complaint by the owner of a restaurant where More had performed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.