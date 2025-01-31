Trincas gigs to ‘Indian Idol’ stage: Kolkata's Ranjini Sengupta looks back at her journey

Kolkata girl Ranjini Sengupta became a star overnight with her rendition of Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka, winning applause from the audience and a standing ovation from singer Shreya Ghoshal at the ongoing season of singing reality show Indian Idol. Her elimination from the Sony Entertainment Television show last week came as a heartbreak for her fans and the 60,000 odd Instagram followers who were rooting for Ranjini since the beginning of the season.

1 6 Shreya Ghosal and Ranjini during Indian Idol 15 (Facebook/Ranjini Sengupta)

Even though Ranjini isn’t competing for the coveted Indian Idol trophy anymore, her stint on the Sony Entertainment Television show continues to influence her journey ahead, with fans recognising her on Kolkata streets and new opportunities knocking on her door. In a free-wheeling chat with The Telegraph Online, Ranjini, a 25-year-old Jadavpur University grad, opened up about her rise to fame, the rollercoaster ride that was Indian Idol, and her future plans.

2 6 Ranjini with her father and sister in a photo from her childhood days (Sourced by The Telegraph Online)

Realising a childhood dream

Growing up in a Bengali household where artistic pursuits were encouraged, Ranjini was enrolled in a music class at the age of six.

“My mum says I started humming tunes before I could even speak. My grandfather would often ask me what I wanted to become when I grow up, and my answer was always the same — a singer,” Ranjini said.

Though Ranjini knew music was her calling, the path to realising her dream wasn’t an easy one. “I didn’t have any connections, but I was always adamant about pursuing a career in music,” she said.

3 6 Ranjini performing at Jadavpur University during a musical competition in 2022 (Sourced by The Telegraph Online)

From corporate job to pursuing music full-time

In 2021, when she was working at a city-based advertising agency, Ranjini watched a video of Jasleen Royal performing live — it was a moment of epiphany that made her realise she wasn’t doing what she truly loves to do. “That day I came home and told my mother ‘We will be financially poor for a couple more years, but I want to pursue music full-time. I can’t do anything else’,” Ranjini said.

She had considered moving to Chennai or Mumbai to attend music classes but zeroed in on joining Jadavpur University, which changed her life. “It was a huge relief because I could stay in Kolkata. JU helped me a lot in connecting with people. I met my keyboardist while I was there.”

4 6 Ranjini performing a song during Indian Idol Season 15 (Facebook/Ranjini Sengupta)

The competitive world of Indian Idol

Stepping into the competitive world of Indian Idol was thrilling for Ranjini. “There was so much pressure all the time. Contestants had very little time to prepare, often learning two songs within just three days,” she recalled.

“It was amazing to stay in a different place, but it took a huge toll on my mental health. We barely got time to watch our telecast — if we did, we preferred talking amongst ourselves rather than watching our performances on TV,” Ranjini said.

Performing the song Yaadein on the show was particularly special for Ranjini, as she dedicated it to her father, who passed away in 2014. “The team asked me a lot of questions about him, and remembering everything took a huge toll on me. I had a few breakdowns during that time.”

Another memorable moment from the show was when first Indian Idol Abhijeet Sawant showed up during her performance. “I was told he wasn’t coming. But then he appeared, and it was a huge surprise. He is very humble.”

5 6 Ranjini performing at Trincas, Kolkata in November, 2023 (Facebook/Ranjini Sengupta)

Hard work, determination and destiny

Ranjini had auditioned for Indian Idol the previous year but didn’t make it. Before the show, she was performing at Trincas in Kolkata but had quit just two days before the city auditions. “I had no work at that time. I started looking for jobs on LinkedIn. And then, two days later, the auditions happened. Indian Idol wasn’t just an opportunity, it was a necessity for me. God showed me that music is meant for me.”

She firmly believes that while talent and determination matter, destiny plays a crucial role.

6 6 Ranjini and her mother ((Sourced by The Telegraph Online)

Lessons, fans and future plans

Looking back, Ranjini realises that her own journey has been her biggest inspiration. “I never had to follow another artiste’s journey to be inspired. My ups and downs have shaped me.”

Her elimination was an emotional moment for many. “All the contestants were crying, even the costume designer. But my mother? She said, ‘I know she will achieve great things. Why would I cry?’”

Despite leaving the show, Ranjini didn’t go unnoticed. “After my elimination, my followers on Instagram skyrocketed. Strangers are writing #BringBackRanjini in my comments. That’s when I realised how much people love me.”

As for her musical journey, she has a clear vision. “I don’t want to just cover songs. I have composed and performed my own songs, and I want to continue doing that in the future.”

Even after Indian Idol, she continues to feel the love from fans. “A few days back, someone recognised me while I was in Dum Dum. An aunty sent me a voice note from her child’s Instagram profile, saying they were all rooting for me. That meant so much to me.”

Buying a car for her mother tops Ranjini’s bucket list, she said, signing off.

