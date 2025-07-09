Delhi: Monsoon shower floods road, traffic crawls across city as IMD issues red alert

Monsoon showers lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the humidity, but also triggering waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of the city, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the Najafgarh weather station recorded 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar (50.5 mm), Pragati Maidan (37 mm), North Campus (22 mm), Pusa (30 mm), Palam (14.4 mm), IGNOU (11.5 mm), Janakpuri (4 mm), Naraina (6.5 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.5 mm).

Meanwhile, the primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded just 1.4 mm of rainfall.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), only one complaint of waterlogging was received at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The complaint, related to waterlogging at 4A Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, was marked as "work in progress".

Whereas, around 29 complaints of waterlogging were received at the PWD control room in the evening.

These complaints were from areas like New Friends Colony, the Jhilmil underpass, Loni Gol Chakkar, Durgapuri Chowk, the Wazirabad road and Yamuna Vihar and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, in its latest nowcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi, which, according to the colour code, indicates the need to stay vigilant and take action.

Under the influence of the cloud cluster, thunderstorms and moderate to intense rain have been forecast. The department has urged people to avoid open spaces, refrain from taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak walls and unstable structures, and avoid going near water bodies.