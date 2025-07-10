Relentless rain floods Gurugram and Delhi, traffic snarls as air quality improves

Intermittent overnight rain in Gurugram brought the city to a standstill on Thursday, with roads and several residential areas inundated and traffic gridlocked. Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the morning, triggering waterlogging and traffic jams.

Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall and Wazirabad tehsil 122 mm till 8.30 am, according to a statement issued by the district administration.

A woman wades through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.

The Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and places near Basai and Golf Course Extension Road were left waterlogged by the downpour, which started on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The road in front of the parking lot near Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda road and roads in nearby colonies were also flooded, they said.

Commuters make their way through the waterlogged service road along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.

Waterlogging was also reported from Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk and Sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 and 48.

Commuters make their way through the waterlogged service road along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.

The waterlogging led to traffic jams in large parts of the city.

Gurugram traffic police warned commuters about slow traffic.

Some people took to social media to highlight the state of roads and called for action against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

"Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since last night. Traffic jams with movement disruption may take more than usual time to commute," it said in a post on X.

There was a 7 to 8-km-long queue of vehicles on National Highway 48 from Narsinghpur to Rajokri in Delhi on Wednesday night.

5 8 An X user posted pictures showing waterlogged roads in Gurugram. (X/@kunalsharma1284)

About 2.5 feet of water accumulated at Subhash Chowk and people were stuck in a jam till 2 am on Thursday.

Some people took to social media to highlight the state of roads and called for action against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

6 8 An X user posted pictures showing waterlogged roads in Gurugram. (X/@ambujaagarwal1)

In a post on X, the MCG said, "Required machinery is operational to ensure discharge of storm water. Drains are running at full capacity due to high rainfall."

In Delhi, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 20.5 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The minimum temperature dropped to 23 degrees Celsius—4.3 degrees below the seasonal average—with humidity at 100 percent early Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A pedestrian during rainfall, in New Delhi.

Heavy rain swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, causing extensive waterlogging and severe traffic jams throughout the city.

Flooding and traffic congestion were reported in many major areas, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, MG Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk, and National Highway 8.

Pedestrians at Kartavya Path during rainfall, in New Delhi.

The heavy rain significantly improved Delhi’s air quality, with the Air Quality Index rising to 63—placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35.6 degrees Celsius.

