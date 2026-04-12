The Great Indian Bizarre: BSF’s ‘crocodiles, snakes along Bangladesh border’ plan, the great pond hideout

BSF’s ‘crocodiles, snakes along Bangladesh border’ plan

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The Border Security Force (BSF) is studying the feasibility of releasing crocodiles and snakes in the "vulnerable" riverine gaps along the India-Bangladesh international border to curb illegal infiltration and cross-frontier crimes.

The border is prone to infiltration from the neighbouring country, as well as cross-border crimes such as human trafficking and smuggling of drugs, fake Indian currency notes and arms and ammunition.

The plan was discussed during a meeting at the force's headquarters in Delhi on February 9. Following this, field units along the 4,096-km front were asked to provide their opinion.

According to data provided by the home ministry, about 856 km of this frontier remains unfenced, owing to difficult geography like dense forests and riverine areas.

The BSF proposed that the force should explore the "feasibility" of deploying reptiles like snakes and crocodiles in vulnerable riverine gaps to achieve "operational" successes in line with the Union home minister's directions.

As they say nowadays, what could go wrong, right? Or, as Hillary Clinton famously said about Pakistan: "You can't keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbors.”

Apparently, the thought did cross the BSF’s mind as well.

The officials told PTI that several field commanders pointed out that many border areas are inhabited and during floods it could cause problems for the local population if these animals are present.

Meghwal trades speech for song

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In an election season where speeches stretch longer than traffic jams and slogans echo across districts, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal decided to switch things up. At a rally in South 24 Parganas on April 7, he picked up the mic and sang.

For a few minutes, West Bengal got a campaign rally that sounded less like politics and more like a neighbourhood cultural programme. The crowd cheered, phones came out, and suddenly the rally had a headline that didn’t involve accusations or counter-accusations.

Election rallies usually follow a fixed template: arrive, wave, speak, repeat. Meghwal added a new step, performing. Whether this was a carefully planned move or a spontaneous burst of confidence remains unclear, but it did what most speeches struggle to do: it held attention.

Because let’s be honest, voters may forget a promise, but they rarely forget a performance.

Those at the rally seemed to enjoy the surprise as some sang along.

With the campaign heating up in West Bengal, it’s hard not to wonder what’s coming next. A campaign playlist on loop?

For now, Meghwal’s musical moment has added a bit of rhythm to the election trail.

Cleaning day> working day

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A Monday blues dilemma is real and ask any working professional and they would know all about it. In a recent viral LinkedIn post, while the weekend was fun for an employee, the house was not. But instead of resorting to the usual “fever” or “urgent personal work” excuse, one employee chose an unusually honest route.

The employee requested leave with complete candor stating that their house help was not well and would be unavailable the whole week. Result? A disarray home that required a quick cleaning. They simply needed a day to clean up and return to work with a clearer, more settled mind.

The straight forwardness of such a request hit a chord with everyone online. While corporate in Indian context is often seen through a toxic framework, this viral post is being considered as an example of what happens when you have an understanding boss, an ideal 'workplace culture' that people pray for.

Many praised the employee’s honesty, jokingly dubbing it “CL-Cleaning Leave” and calling it the most relatable leave application they had ever seen. Others noted how refreshing it was to see someone skip the conventional excuses and instead present a slice of real life that most employees quietly deal with.

BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy addressed a press conference wearing a dress stitched using mosquito net

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Sudheer Reddy of the Bharati Rashtra Samithi performed a sartorial statement this week during a new conference, wearing a dress stitched using mosquito nets.

Reddy's goal was to stage a protest to highlight the severe mosquito menace and poor sanitation in Hyderabad. He seemed to embody the statement, 'if your government doesn't protect you, your wardrobe might as well try.’

The MLA stood in front of the media looking like a human-sized tea strainer.

Reddy explained the seriousness of mosquito infestations while dressed like their natural enemy.

The great pond hideout

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A story plot that Bollywood producers would love, this one contains a dramatic chase, a disappearing act, and a pond that doubled as a criminal hideout.

In a bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh, police found themselves outsmarted, at least temporarily, by a former councillor turned notorious thief who quite literally went underwater.

The accused, wanted in 8 states and linked to over 400 theft cases was caught in 2018 with Rs 70 lakh worth of jewels, tried to escape after allegedly stealing a woman's purse from an AC coach of a train in Jabalpur. As the train slowed down, while he tried to vanish into the night, the police followed.

For nearly five hours, the man remained missing despite a search operation. Submerged underwater, hidden beneath algae and darkness, the fugitive managed to breathe using a hollow lotus stem like a snorkel.

After 5 long hours, he was ultimately pulled out of the water by divers and arrested. Most surprisingly, in 2017, he was elected as a councillor as an independent candidate from Haldaur, Bijnor.

Nigerian factor enters TMC campaign

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West Bengal polls are back, and so is their unexpected global outreach.

In Rajarhat–Gopalpur, the BJP has raised an alarm over a video that appears to show several Nigerians at a rally for Trinamool Congress candidate Aditi Munshi.

The video, posted by BJP candidate Tarunjyoti Tiwari, shows a group clapping and chanting “Joy Bangla” and “Trinamool Congress Zindabad”.

Aditi Munshi’s husband, Debraj Chakraborty, asked whether the individuals were even seen with the candidate.

He pointed out that the area is known for its football culture and that many Nigerians play for local clubs. Which raises an uncomfortable possibility: they may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time, clapping politely, and suddenly became part of a national debate.

The BJP is, however, focused on the rulebook. Tiwari has said foreigners cannot take part in election campaigns and that a complaint is being filed.

For those who feel this sounds familiar, it is because Bengal elections prefer reruns.

In 2019, Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigned for a Trinamool candidate in Raiganj. Ferdous later apologised, saying he acted out of affection and admitted it was a mistake.

Traffic Police Cause Jam, Then Solve Nothing

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Some traffic jams are caused by vehicles. This one was not.

In Farrukhabad, a viral video shows two uniformed personnel, posted near a railway station gate, getting into an argument during traffic duty. The disagreement soon turned into a physical fight in the middle of the road, complete with grappling, rolling, and a small crowd that gathered to watch before stepping in.

Traffic waited.

Early reports suggested the dispute was linked to alleged daily money collections, with disagreement over amounts. Officials have not confirmed this, describing it only as a dispute during duty that escalated.

Both have since faced disciplinary action.

Man shouts ‘Joy Bangla’ at Rudranil Ghosh, gets pulled into an affectionate exchange

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Campaigning in Howrah briefly lost its usual script.

At a street rally in Shibpur, an opposition supporter began loudly chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ at BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh.

Ghosh walked up to him, grabbed him mid-slogan, lifted his hand like the man was his co-star, and tried to plant a quick kiss on his cheek while asking him to shout louder.

The man kept shouting.

The slogans carried on through the grabbing, the attempted kiss, and the general confusion. No pause, no hesitation, no drop in volume. If anything, the performance only got more committed.

The man later alleged he was held forcefully and that his shirt was torn during the incident.

The BJP candidate and actor said he was encouraging enthusiasm. He claimed he asked the man to shout louder, suggested adding other slogans, and described the interaction as friendly.

He also said the man later approached him again and posed for photographs.

The campaign moved on shortly after.