Prosenjit, Abir Chatterjee attend trailer launch of ‘Saptadingar Guptodhon’ in Kolkata

The official trailer of Bengali adventure film Saptadingar Guptodhon was unveiled at Nazrul Tirtha in Kolkata on Friday, marking the return of one of Bengali cinema’s most successful franchise series.

The film, directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, is the latest instalment in the Guptodhon franchise starring Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha as Sona Da, Abir and Jhinuk respectively.

The trailer launch event brought together the teams of Saptadingar Guptodhon and Vijaynagar’er Hirey, celebrating 100 days of Kakababu at the box office.

The trailer offered a glimpse into the new chapter of the franchise, set against the backdrop of the Sunderbans.

1 5 Abir Chatterjee; Prosenjit Chatterjee Picture courtesy: SVF

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The event was attended by actors Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha, along with director Dhrubo Banerjee. Kaushik Ganguly and Rajatava Dutta, who are part of the upcoming film, were also present.

Meanwhile, Prosenjit Chatterjee, who plays Kakababu in Vijaynagar’er Hirey, joined members of the team during the celebrations.

2 5 Picture courtesy: SVF

Speaking at the event, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, “It is incredibly heartening to witness Bengali audiences embracing adventure stories and franchise cinema with so much love. Films like Guptodhon and Kakababu have created their own worlds and memories for audiences”.

Abir Chatterjee said, “The love audiences have given Sona Da and the Guptodhon franchise over the years has been overwhelming. Saptadingar Guptodhon pushes the scale, emotion, and adventure much further, while still retaining the heart and nostalgia people associate with these characters”.

3 5 Picture courtesy: SVF

Arjun Chakrabarty said, “Every chapter of the Guptodhon franchise feels like returning home, but this film feels bigger and more immersive than ever before”.

“Shooting amidst the Sunderbans brought an entirely different energy and realism to the storytelling. Audiences will experience stronger emotions, deeper relationships, and a thrilling new adventure,” Ishaa Saha added.

4 5 Picture courtesy: SVF

Director Dhrubo Banerjee said, “With Saptadingar Guptodhon, we wanted to create a larger and more mysterious adventure experience. The Sunderbans offered unpredictability, history, danger, and beauty — everything that this story demanded. At its core, the film remains an emotional adventure entertainer for families and audiences of all generations”.

5 5 Picture courtesy: SVF

Saptadingar Guptodhon is scheduled for theatrical release across India on May 15.