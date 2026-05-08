In pictures: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal stun at ‘Kartavya’ trailer launch event

Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra brought their best style to the trailer launch event of the upcoming Netflix thriller drama Kartavya, recently held in Mumbai. Here’s a look.

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Saif Ali Khan, who plays a cop, SHO Pawan, cut a dapper figure in a beige suit paired with a white shirt.

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Rasika Dugal, who plays Saif’s wife in the film, attended the event in a black and gold co-ord set. A high ponytail and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

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Kartavya marks the acting debut of Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of The Lallantop, who left the platform in January.

Produced by Gauri Khan under banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the ensemble cast of the investigative drama also features Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

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A candid moment between Saif and Mishra was captured during a one-on-one session at the event.

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Chaudhuri sported a casual look in an all red outfit—-a shirt paired with denim jacket—-at the event.

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Kartavya is directed by Pulkit, known for helming thriller movie Bhakshak. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

The upcoming project marks the second collaboration of Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment after Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.