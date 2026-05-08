BDM International school
BDM International Marks 60 Glorious Years with Grand Founder’s Day Celebration
Posted on 08 May 2026
14:32 PM
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BDM International School celebrated a historic milestone with the grand observance of its Founder’s Day, launching the institution’s year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations under the theme “Samriddha – Illuminating 60 Years of Excellence.” The event paid tribute to six decades of academic distinction, character-building, and holistic education while honouring the visionaries who laid the foundation of the institution. BDM International
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The momentous celebration witnessed the presence of CEO S L Gupta, Principal Madhumita Sengupta, the Vice Principal, members of the Managing Committee, alumni, judges of the Logo Designing Competition, winning students along with their parents, and faculty members who have dedicated more than 25 years of service to the institution. The gathering reflected the school’s enduring legacy and strong sense of community built over six decades. BDM International
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The Founder’s Day celebration began with dignitaries visiting the newly established Innovation and Aerospace Labs, where they interacted with learners and explored cutting-edge educational initiatives undertaken by the institution. This was followed by an art exhibition at the Multimedia Room, showcasing the creativity and artistic accomplishments of BDMI students. BDM International
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A symbolic and environmentally conscious moment of the day was the planting of the Scholar Tree sapling at the school cricket ground by eminent members of the management committee in the presence of more than 100 students, alumni members, and former and current faculty members. The gesture highlighted the institution’s commitment to sustainability while symbolising its nurturing role in shaping generations of learners since its inception. BDM International
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The formal programme at the Gemstone Auditorium commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the triumph of knowledge over ignorance. BDM International
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The heads of the institution paid heartfelt tribute to the founders, Late Smt. Draupadi Devi Khaitan and Late Shri G N Khaitan, whose vision and dedication continue to inspire the institution’s educational mission. BDM International
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Adding vibrancy to the proceedings, students of Grades X to XII presented an elegant dance performance titled “Nexus,” which set an energetic and celebratory tone for the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Principal Madhumita Sengupta reflected on the significance of Founder’s Day and highlighted the institution’s continuous efforts to provide meaningful learning opportunities for students. She also expressed gratitude to parents and former faculty members whose contributions have helped transform BDMI into a centre of academic and co-curricular excellence. BDM International
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Vice Chairman Utsav Khaitan joined the programme virtually and shared his pride in the institution’s remarkable journey. He appreciated the collective efforts of the school management, teachers, students, and alumni in carrying forward the founders’ vision and emphasised the need for the institution to continue evolving as a centre of holistic development in a rapidly changing technological world. BDM International
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One of the most significant highlights of the event was the unveiling of the official Diamond Jubilee logo, which will represent the institution throughout the year-long celebrations. The logo emerged from a Logo Designing Competition conducted for students from Grades VI to XII. Aditri Banerjee of Grade XI Humanities C secured the first prize, while Arma Naskar of Grade XII Science A and Konkona Roy of Grade VIII-12 won the second and third positions respectively. The winners were honoured with silver coins in recognition of their creativity and innovation. BDM International
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The celebration concluded on a spirited note with a high-energy performance by the school band Rhythm, followed by the rendition of the School Song, creating an atmosphere filled with pride, nostalgia, and optimism for the future. Founder’s Day at BDMI not only commemorated 60 glorious years of excellence but also reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped to contribute meaningfully to society. As the Diamond Jubilee celebrations begin, the institution looks ahead with renewed enthusiasm, continuing its legacy of inspiring generations through education, creativity, and character-building. BDM International
Last updated on 08 May 2026
14:33 PM
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