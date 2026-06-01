Loved Curry Barker's ‘Obsession’? Revisit six of Bollywood's most dangerously obsessed characters

YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker's feature directorial debut Obsession, which released in India on May 29, is closing in on the Rs 10 crore mark at the domestic box office. The supernatural psychological horror film has also generated considerable buzz on social media. The film follows Nikki (Inde Navarrette), whose dangerous obsession with Bear (Michael Johnston) spirals into chilling consequences.

Bollywood, too, has given audiences memorable characters whose obsessions led to equally disturbing and often tragic outcomes.

Rahul’s obsession with Kiran in Darr (1993)

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Consumed by his unrequited love, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) crosses every boundary, stalking Kiran (Juhi Chawla), making threatening phone calls and intruding into her life despite her repeated rejections in Darr. His obsession grows so intense that he becomes convinced she belongs to him, viewing her fiance Sunil (Sunny Deol) as an obstacle to be eliminated. What Rahul mistakes for love is actually a dangerous need for control and possession. His increasingly erratic behaviour ultimately leads to his bloody demise in the Yash Chopra directorial.

Devdas’s fixation with Paro in Devdas (2002)

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Despite deeply loving Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan) allows pride, indecision and societal pressures to keep them apart. Even after Paro marries someone else, he remains consumed by his longing for her, unable to move on or rebuild his life. His fixation drives him towards alcoholism and self-destruction, alienating those who care for him, including Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit). The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ends with Paro sobbing while Devdas whispers her name and dies.

Kundan’s refusal to let go of love in Raanjhanaa (2013)

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Kundan (Dhanush) spends years obsessively pursuing Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), despite her repeatedly making it clear that she does not share his feelings in the film directed by Aanand L. Rai. What Kundan views as unwavering devotion often crosses into unhealthy obsession, as he struggles to accept rejection and move on. His inability to let go sets off a chain of events that affects everyone around him, ultimately leading to his own death.

Gaurav Chandna’s obsessive admiration for Aryan Khanna in Fan (2016)

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In Fan, directed by Maneesh Sharma, Gaurav Chandna (Shah Rukh Khan) is a devoted admirer whose life revolves around Bollywood superstar Aryan Khanna, also played by Shah Rukh Khan. What begins as intense admiration spirals into a dangerous obsession when Aryan rejects him and refuses to indulge his expectations. Unable to separate his identity from that of his idol, Gaurav becomes consumed by anger and betrayal, launching a relentless campaign to ruin Aryan's life and reputation.

Alauddin Khilji's fatal fixation with Queen Padmavati in Padmaavat (2018)

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Alauddin Khilji's (Ranveer Singh) obsession with Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) drives much of the conflict in the historical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After hearing tales of her beauty, the ambitious Sultan of Delhi becomes consumed by the desire to possess her, despite never truly knowing her. What begins as curiosity soon turns into an all-consuming fixation, prompting him to wage war against Chittor and disregard countless lives in pursuit of his goal.

Ranvijay Singh’s all-consuming desire for his father’s approval in Animal (2023)

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Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) is deeply devoted to his wealthy tycoon father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), who helms Swastik Steels, a generational steel empire. Desperately craving his father's love, attention and validation, Ranvijay builds his entire identity around protecting and impressing him. Even as an adult, he remains unable to escape this need for approval, allowing it to dictate his choices and relationships. His fixation in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial fuels extreme violence, destroys his marriage and alienates those closest to him.

RELATED TOPICS Devdas Animal Raanjhanaa Padmaavat Fan Darr