Son Heung-min announces Tottenham exit, but why now, and where to next?

There may be better finishers, faster wingers or stronger leaders, but there will never be another Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur.

For a decade, he carried not just the expectations of a club but the pride of an entire continent, delivering week in and week out with a smile that melted even rival hearts. His football was pure and his conduct exemplary.

As the face of Asian representation in the Premier League, Son brought a rare humanism to the top level of football, earning the love of millions and attracting hatred from none.

And now, just as Spurs seem poised to challenge for more silverware, Son has chosen to walk away.

‘Need a new environment’

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son confirmed his decision to leave the club this summer during an emotional press conference in Seoul, where the team is currently on its pre-season tour.

"I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully the club is helping me with this decision," said Son. "It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision."

The announcement comes just weeks after he led the Spurs to their first-ever UEFA Europa League title, with a UEFA Super Cup clash against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon. It is arguably the most prosperous period the club has seen in years, which is why many supporters have been left wondering why he would choose to leave now.

Son said, "I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change. Ten years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man."

Son acknowledged the support of the fans and said, "I want to say thank you to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept that and respect that."

A legacy built on loyalty

Signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a reported fee of £22.5 million, Son was the most expensive Asian footballer in Premier League history at the time.

Ten years and 454 appearances later, he leaves as the club’s fourth all-time top scorer with 173 goals, behind only Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith. His overall tally includes 127 goals and 27 assists in 333 Premier League matches.

He also contributed 101 assists in all competitions, including many to Harry Kane, his long-time strike partner. The Kane-Son duo became the most prolific partnership in Premier League history, combining for 47 goals in 229 games together.

Son said his decision to leave had been made some time ago but was shared only with a few players. New Spurs boss Thomas Frank was informed ahead of their first pre-season game at Reading earlier this month.

Final Spurs match on home soil

Tottenham will face Newcastle United in Seoul on Sunday, August 3, and it could be Son’s final match in a Spurs shirt.

Coach Frank confirmed Son will captain the team in front of his home crowd. “If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending.”

LAFC tipped as next destination

While Son has not officially announced his next club, speculation is already swirling. Asked about what lies ahead, he said, “I don’t think I have an answer yet.”

Reports indicate that Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC is keen to bring the 33-year-old in as their next marquee player, following the departure of French forward Olivier Giroud. With current winger Denis Bouanga already in their ranks, LAFC is looking to rebuild their attacking core, and Son would be a crown jewel addition.

The move could also see Son reunite with former Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, a key figure at the West Coast club.

LAFC have a history of attracting ex-Spurs stars, most notably Gareth Bale, who led them to the MLS Cup title in 2022.

Should the move go through, Son is widely expected to surpass even Bale’s impact, potentially becoming the second most influential player in MLS, second only to Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.