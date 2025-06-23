Iran fires back as Israel, hits six airports, says US 'crossed a very big red line'

Missile sirens wailed across Israel on Monday as Iran launched a fresh barrage towards the country in retaliation to a wave of Israeli strikes that hit at least six airports across Iran’s western, eastern and central regions.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the multiple strikes, which followed the United States’ controversial bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

1 6 Demonstrators carry signs and wave an Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday. AP/PTI

Explosions were reported near Jerusalem, in the Lachish region south of the city, and near the southern port of Ashdod.

Reuters witnesses described hearing several distant thuds in Jerusalem shortly after the Israeli military confirmed detecting missiles launched from Iran.

“The public is instructed to enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice,” the Israeli military said.

2 6 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a protest following the U.S. attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 22, 2025. AP/PTI

Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers are now pushing for Tehran to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, IRNA reported.

Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, in a strongly-worded letter to the UN Secretary General, called for “immediate and decisive condemnation” of the US strike on its nuclear programme. “Inaction will not only exacerbate this crisis but also further deteriorate global security,” he wrote.

Russia and Iran are set to hold high-level talks, with Araghchi due to meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. Tehran said it expects Russia to play a stabilising role under the two nations’ strategic partnership.

3 6 An electronic billboard beams an image of President Donald Trump alongside the message "Thank you, Mr. President" referring to the U.S. involvement in the war between Israel and Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 22, 2025. AP/PTI

US strike fallout continues

The Iranian response comes a day after the US launched a daring bunker-buster missile assault on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz, marking the first direct American military action in the Israel-Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that the strikes caused “monumental damage” to Iranian underground nuclear infrastructure. “The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he posted.

However, US defence officials said formal assessments of the damage were ongoing.

Independent satellite analysis by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security showed tunnel entrances at Isfahan had likely been filled with soil ahead of the attack. “At least three of the four tunnel entrances have collapsed,” it noted.

4 6 In this image via YT/@unitednations, June 23, 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi addresses, via video conferencing, a session of the United Nations Security Council, in New York. (YT/@unitednations via PTI Photo)

Global condemnation builds

Global outrage over the US strike continues to grow. North Korea, in a rare diplomatic statement, condemned Washington’s action as “an egregious violation of Iran’s sovereignty” and called on the “just-minded international community” to unite against the “confrontational behaviour” of the US and Israel.

China and Russia earlier joined the chorus of countries criticising the attack. Moscow labelled the US move “irresponsible” and warned of a dangerous escalation in the region. Beijing said it seriously violated the UN Charter and urged all parties, especially Israel, to cease hostilities.

5 6 A U.S flag hangs in a street of Los Angeles' "Little Persia" where about 500,000 Iranian-Americans live, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 21, 2025. REUTERS

Diplomatic door shut

Araghchi has categorically ruled out diplomacy “at this moment,” saying the US had “crossed a very big red line.”

In an earlier post on X, he had blamed both Israel and Washington for “blowing up” backchannel negotiations.

Trump, however, has suggested the possibility of “regime change” in Tehran even as Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a different note. “Let’s meet directly,” Rubio said in an interview with CBS.

Tens of thousands of US troops remain stationed in the Middle East, further heightening fears of a broader war that could engulf the region.

6 6 U.S. Marines stand guard as a demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the United States joining with Israel in attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, at a federal building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 22, 2025. REUTERS

Markets, Gulf states react

Oil prices surged amid fears of disruptions to global energy supplies. Meanwhile, Gulf nations such as Bahrain issued advisories urging residents to stay off main roads. Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, also activated work-from-home protocols for government workers.

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that the world “cannot absorb limitless war” and urged all parties to uphold international humanitarian law.