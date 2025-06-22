Russia, China unite to slam US strikes on Iran, warn of escalating West Asia crisis

The Middle East crisis deepened further on Sunday after the United States launched a series of precision strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The strikes, conducted using stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs, marked the most direct US military involvement in the conflict so far and drew swift condemnation from global powers.

Russia and China accused Washington of endangering international law and regional stability. “A dangerous escalation has begun,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the strikes a “gross violation” of international norms.

China echoed the concern, slamming the US for targeting nuclear facilities “supervised by the IAEA” and urging Israel to halt attacks “immediately”.

1 7 People attend a protest against the U.S attack on nuclear sites, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran, Iran, June 22, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The US strikes, authorised by President Donald Trump, targeted three major nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, Iranian state media confirmed.

Satellite images released by Planet Labs appeared to show fresh damage and debris around Fordo’s underground mountain facility, suggesting a successful penetration by specialised US ordnance. However, Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the extent of the damage.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi downplayed the long-term impact, asserting that “nuclear knowledge cannot be destroyed.”

2 7 This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. AP/PTI

The International Atomic Energy Agency also confirmed that no abnormal radiation levels had been detected post-strike.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking from Turkiye, accused the US of “crossing every red line” and slammed the Biden administration for “blowing up diplomacy.”

Araghchi later posted on X that Iran was in nuclear negotiations with Washington just a week ago which is now shattered. “What conclusion would you draw?” he wrote.

3 7 Strait of Hormuz

Iran considers closing Strait of Hormuz

In a significant potential escalation, Iran’s parliament has approved a resolution to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes.

The move awaits final approval from the Supreme National Security Council and the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“If necessary, we will act,” said Esmail Kosari, a Revolutionary Guard commander and lawmaker, as quoted by Press TV. The measure, if implemented, could trigger a global energy crisis.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council must make the final decision on whether to close the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. bombing raids, Press TV said on Sunday.

4 7 Donald Trump/ File picture

Trump’s risky gamble

President Trump’s decision to authorise strikes comes amid a broader Israeli campaign to degrade Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

US officials said American stealth bombers offered the best chance of hitting fortified bunkers buried deep in mountainous terrain, particularly Fordo.

While Trump insisted the US “acted in global interest,” critics warned the decision could backfire.

“This is a new war Trump has started,” said Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of its Security Council. “The people are consolidating around the spiritual leadership... even those who did not sympathise with it.”

Russia also warned the US risked being dragged into a ground war and called on the UN Security Council to respond.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, reportedly received assurances from Israel that Russian nuclear technicians working in Bushehr would not be harmed.

5 7 Marco Rubio/ File

US urges China to dissuade Iran from closing Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday called on China to encourage Iran to not shut down the Strait of Hormuz after Washington carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Rubio's comments on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" show came after Iran's Press TV reported that the Iranian parliament approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of global oil and gas flows.

"I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil," said Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser.

"If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It's economic suicide for them if they do it. And we retain options to deal with that, but other countries should be looking at that as well. It would hurt other countries' economies a lot worse than ours."

Rubio said a move to close the strait would be a massive escalation that would merit a response from the U.S. and others.

6 7 Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Regional fallout and humanitarian alarm

The fallout of the strikes was immediate. Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi cancelled European diplomatic meetings and said he would travel to Moscow on Sunday to coordinate with Putin.

Meanwhile, the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, activated emergency protocols, urged residents to avoid main roads, and allowed 70% of government workers to work from home.

The humanitarian group World Central Kitchen resumed hot meal distribution after a six-week halt.

The Israeli Health Ministry said more than 80 people were injured overnight by Iranian missile strikes, mostly with light injuries.

Mirjana Spoljaric, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, warned that “the world cannot absorb limitless war,” urging all parties to uphold international humanitarian law.

7 7 Members of Israeli forces work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 22, 2025. REUTERS

US still open to diplomacy — for now

Despite the aggressive posture, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington remained open to dialogue.

“They know precisely what the American position is... I hope they do so,” he told reporters. He stressed that the US had coordinated with its allies before the strikes and remained committed to avoiding broader conflict.

However, Iran shows little interest in returning to talks. “This is not the time for diplomacy,” Araghchi reiterated, blasting the strikes as an act of “lawless aggression”.