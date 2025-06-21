Israel kills top Quds Force commander as war with Iran escalates, death toll crosses 650

Israel claimed on Saturday to have struck dozens of military targets across Iran, including missile production plants and suspected nuclear research and development centres and Tehran retaliated with over 450 missiles and 1,000 drones, according to Tel Aviv.

The death toll in Iran has risen to at least 657, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Over 2,000 others have been wounded. And at least 24 Israelis have died and hundreds more have been injured.

1 8 A worker makes repairs at the impact site where a building was damaged in a drone attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Beit Shean, in the Jordan valley, June 21, 2025/ Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military claimed a major breakthrough saying Saeed Izadi, a top commander in Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike inside his apartment in Qom.

Izadi was believed to be the head of the force’s Palestine Corps, responsible for arming and funding Hamas in the lead-up to the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant called it a “major achievement for Israeli intelligence and the Air Force.” Both the US and Britain had sanctioned Izadi for his role in funding Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

2 8

Talks in Geneva on Friday between European foreign ministers and Iran's top diplomat did not produce a breakthrough.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said he was open to further dialogue but stressed Tehran wasn't interested in negotiating while Israel continued attacking.

Araghchi repeated that any dialogue with the US unless Israeli “aggression ceases”, accusing Tel Aviv of war crimes and calling for accountability.

3 8 A missile launched from Iran is intercepted as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, June 21, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“Iran is ready to consider diplomacy if aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable for its committed crimes,” Araghchi said and ruled out discussions with the US “under fire.”

The French president Macron made a call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, who initiated the call.

“My position is clear: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, and it is up to Iran to provide full guarantees that its intentions are peaceful,” Macron posted on social media.

4 8 An injured woman is treated in a hospital, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

“To achieve this, we will accelerate the negotiations led by France and its European partners with Iran.”

Macron said he also asked for the release of two French citizens being held in Iran on espionage charges since 2022.

Iranians began to see some internet access restored, giving people the opportunity to call friends and family for the first time in days.

Those in the diaspora posted on social media about connecting to FaceTime or WhatsApp to call relatives they had been worried about.

5 8 Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025.AP/PTI

Government officials had disconnected phone and web services earlier in the week for the more than 90 million people who live in Iran, citing cybersecurity threats from Israel. That left civilians unaware of when and where Israel would strike next and if their family or friends were among the victims.

Tasnim News Agency, closely affiliated with Iran's government, quoted the information minister as saying that access to “international” internet should be restored across the country by 8 p.m.

Earlier, Trump said that he would decide “within two weeks” whether to authorise the use of America’s bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s fortified Fordo uranium enrichment facility.

6 8 People attend a musical performance inside an underground parking lot, for protection from potential missile strikes from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 20, 2025.AP/PTI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Israel would act “with or without” American help, analysts say Fordo may be beyond Israel’s strike capabilities without US backing.

“We will achieve all our objectives and hit all of their nuclear facilities,” Netanyahu said during a hospital visit to Beersheba on Thursday, which was struck by an Iranian missile a day earlier, injuring over 80 people. “Whether Trump wants to join or not—that’s entirely his decision.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Sky News Arabia that “Russia, as well as the IAEA, has never had any evidence that Iran is preparing to obtain nuclear weapons,” and confirmed Moscow’s support for a peaceful Iranian nuclear programme.

7 8 An injured woman is treated in a hospital, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2025/ Reuters

China has condemned Israel’s strikes and called for an immediate return to diplomacy.

The Israeli campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, began on June 12 with the stated aim of crippling Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

Western officials say the strikes also seek to weaken Iran’s ruling regime and its Axis of Resistance network, comprising Hezbollah, Hamas and others.

Iranian officials accused Israel of deliberate civilian targeting, alleging in a statement that foreign journalists were being barred from reporting on casualties in Israel due to IDF censorship.

8 8 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes a phone call during the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, June 21, 2025. REUTERS

“Israel deliberately massacres civilians — killing hundreds, including children, destroying hospitals, and leaving families in endless mourning,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

Israel accused Iran of firing cluster munitions at civilian areas in Beersheba, calling it a war crime. Tehran has not responded to the allegation.

A state department cable said that hundreds of American citizens have departed Iran using land routes over the past week since an aerial war between the Islamic Republic and Israel broke out, reported Reuters.

While many left without problem, "numerous" citizens had faced "delays and harassment" while trying to exit, the cable said. One unidentified family had reported that two US citizens attempting to leave Iran had been detained.

India also said that nearly 1,000 Indian nationals are being brought home through a series of special flights. Two additional flights, including one from Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat (expected arrival around 3 am on Sunday), are also scheduled.