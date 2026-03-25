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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 25 March 2026

In pics: Residents carry on daily life in Tehran streets and parks amid war tensions

Daily life plays out as usual for its residents jogging in parks, walking their dogs, motorists and pedestrians on busy street crossings

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 25.03.26, 05:10 PM

Even as Tehran remains at the centre of a widening conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, the rhythm of life in the Iranian capital on Monday offered a striking juxtaposition of normalcy and war. Public spaces like parks, jogging routes, busy street crossings are being frequented by residents, sticking to their familiar outdoor activities.

From a distance it resembles a city at peace, concealing the simmering tension underlying it as the centre of a war zone. Here are some frames of daily life in Tehran.

Iranian people exercise at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.
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Iranian people exercise at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.

Reuters
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An Iranian woman exercises at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.
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An Iranian woman exercises at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.

Reuters
Iranian people exercise at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.
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Iranian people exercise at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.

Reuters
Iranian women walk at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.
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Iranian women walk at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.

Reuters
Iranian people walk at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.
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Iranian people walk at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.

Reuters
People walk on a street, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2026.
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People walk on a street, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2026.

Reuters
Motorists on a street, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2026.
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Motorists on a street, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2026.

Reuters

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