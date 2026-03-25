In pics: Residents carry on daily life in Tehran streets and parks amid war tensions

Even as Tehran remains at the centre of a widening conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, the rhythm of life in the Iranian capital on Monday offered a striking juxtaposition of normalcy and war. Public spaces like parks, jogging routes, busy street crossings are being frequented by residents, sticking to their familiar outdoor activities.
From a distance it resembles a city at peace, concealing the simmering tension underlying it as the centre of a war zone. Here are some frames of daily life in Tehran.
Iranian people exercise at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.Reuters
An Iranian woman exercises at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.Reuters
Iranian people exercise at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.Reuters
Iranian women walk at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.Reuters
Iranian people walk at Pardisan Park, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 25, 2026.Reuters
People walk on a street, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2026.Reuters
Motorists on a street, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2026.Reuters