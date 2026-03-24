US Federal agency probes controller actions in fatal LaGuardia runway crash

1 8 A United Airlines aircraft taxis next to the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

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Investigators probing the deadly collision of an Air Canada Express jet with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport said on Monday they wanted to interview an air traffic controller who was juggling another emergency in the run-up to the crash.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters at LaGuardia that the controller would be one part of the investigation by the independent federal agency, which would "rule nothing out."

The accident while landing, which killed both pilots and seriously injured another nine people, has revived concerns over air traffic control staffing shortages at major US airports and the need for more funding to modernise safety systems.

2 8 National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

Homendy said the collision shortly before midnight on Sunday happened during an overnight shift for the controller, who would typically be removed from duty after such an accident.

"It’s pretty traumatic for that air traffic controller as well," she said. "We'll want to interview that air traffic controller as well as others that were in the tower or maybe not even in the tower."

US air safety experts said communications between the plane that was landing, the controller and the trucks would be key areas of the investigation.

3 8 Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

There were 80 runway incursions by vehicles or pedestrians during the quarter ended December 31, up from 54 in the same period a year earlier, Federal Aviation Administration data shows.

The NTSB, which has sounded the alarm about close calls and runway incursions for years, last month found the deadly January 2025 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter was caused in part because the high workload "degraded controller performance and situation awareness".

4 8 Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of a fire truck after it collided with an Air Canada Express jet at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

Air crashes typically are caused by multiple factors and the NTSB said it had recovered the Air Canada Express jet's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder for analysis.

Prior Emergency

Air traffic controllers make the decisions about when planes can land and take off, and when ground vehicles can enter runways. The controller who made the call for Air Canada flight 8646 to land had been trying to find a gate for a United Airlines flight that complained of a bad odour, according to a recording available on liveatc.net.

The United pilots decided not to fly and declared an emergency over the odour that had sickened flight attendants.

5 8 NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

Fire trucks that had appeared to have been cleared by the same controller to cross Runway 4 at the airport were headed to the United flight as the Air Canada Express CRJ-900 jet operated by regional partner Jazz Aviation landed with 72 passengers and four crew.

"Stop, truck one, stop," the controller said, shortly after approving passage across the runway. The arriving plane then hit the fire truck.

According to separate audio posted by liveatc.net, an unidentified controller who appears to be the one involved in the crash, told another pilot after the collision that he had been dealing with an emergency earlier.

6 8 Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

"I messed up," he said in a shaken voice.

The pilot of the other plane, which had seen the crash, responded "Nah man, you did the best you could." The pilot had said the earlier incident "wasn't good to watch."

Staffing Levels

Air traffic controllers routinely handle multiple flights, and four commercial pilots told Reuters it was not uncommon to have one controller covering both the ground and tower, two distinct air traffic control roles, at LaGuardia and other major metropolitan airports.

"The really more fundamental question is 'What was the work schedule and sleep schedule of that controller and is fatigue an issue?'" said US aviation safety expert and pilot John Cox.

7 8 Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

In the hour before the Air Canada Express crash, 51 flights landed or left at LaGuardia - more than twice as many as the 23 flights scheduled during the hour of the crash, according to flight records from Flightradar24 - though the reason for the jump was unclear.

Homendy said it was too soon to discuss controller staffing, while US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters at LaGuardia on Monday that the airport was well-staffed with 33 air traffic controllers at a facility that has a target of 37.

Reports that the controller was working alone on Sunday night were inaccurate, Duffy added.

The transportation secretary reiterated his earlier calls for Congress to provide $19 billion of additional funding to finish an air traffic control modernisation program that has received $12.5 billion.

8 8 U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks at a press conference after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. (Reuters)

"I'm not saying that this crash would have been prevented if we had all the equipment deployed, but it's important if we care about air travel safety, we care about having a brand new air traffic control system, the best in the world with the best equipment, virtually all of it developed here in America," Duffy said.