‘Give me Nobel before I bomb…’: Netizens react with memes and mockery to Donald Trump’s Peace Prize nomination

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize — this time, by countries that don’t even talk to each other.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handed Trump a nomination letter for the prestigious award, praising his “efforts in forging peace in one region after another”. This honour came 17 days after the US dropped a salvo of bunker‑buster bombs on Iran’s nuclear sites.

On June 22, in “Operation Midnight Hammer,” B‑2 bombers unleashed 14 GBU‑57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators — 30,000‑pound bunker‑busters — on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump proudly called it “a spectacular military success,” claiming the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated”

The moment took place during a cozy tête-à-tête at the White House, where Netanyahu told Trump, “It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved and you should get it.”

But that’s not even the kicker.

On June 22, Field Marshal Asim Munir, chief of Pakistan’s army, was invited to lunch at the White House. It was the first time a sitting Pakistani military leader, and not a head of state, got that honor .

Trump didn’t shy away from boasting about it. He told reporters, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him … for ending the war [with India] … Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war … that could have been a nuclear war”.

Pakistan — which refuses to even recognise Israel — has also nominated Trump for the same Nobel Peace Prize, albeit for the year 2026.

Islamabad cited his “decisive diplomatic intervention” and “pivotal leadership” in ending a four-day war with India in May.

The irony wasn’t lost on the internet.

Social media erupted in a wave of disbelief and did what it does best — coped with the confusion by unleashing an avalanche of memes.

One viral meme declared, “Trump finally unites Israel and Pakistan — in mutual confusion.”

Another featured Trump photoshopped as Miss Universe, holding a ‘World Peace’ sash.

This isn’t even Trump’s first recent nomination.

In 2024, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko threw Trump’s name into the Nobel hat, hoping it would nudge the former president to help end the war with Russia.

But, Merezhko later withdrew the nomination, claiming Trump had shifted his focus away from Ukraine and towards West Asia.

US President Donald Trump temporarily paused all military and intelligence aid to Ukraine this March after a heated Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — and the world tuned in live.

Trump later explained that he needed to ensure Ukraine was “committed to peace” before continuing US aid.

According to The Guardian, in May 2018, 18 US House Republicans wrote to the Nobel Committee, nominating him for the 2019 prize, citing his efforts in North Korea peace talks.

In total, there are 338 nominations for the 2025 Peace Prize, but none are generating buzz quite like the US President.