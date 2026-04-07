Artemis II crew witness solar eclipse, sets new space distance record beyond Apollo 13

1 6 This image provided by NASA Monday, April 6, 2026, shows the Moon, the near side (the hemisphere we see from Earth) visible at the top half of the disk, identifiable by the dark splotches. At the lower center is Orientale basin, a nearly 600-mile-wide crater that straddles the Moon‚ Äôs near and far sides. Everything below the crater is the far side. (Image by AP/PTI)

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After travelling deeper into space than any other humans, the Artemis II astronauts pointed their moonship toward home Monday night, wrapping up a lunar cruise that revealed views of the far side never beheld by eyes until now.

Their flyby of the moon - NASA's first return since the Apollo era - even included some celestial sightseeing besides yielding rich science. It was a significant step toward landing boot prints near the moon's south pole in just two years.

A total solar eclipse greeted the three Americans and one Canadian as the moon temporarily blocked the sun from their perspective. Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn nodded at them from the black void. The landing sites of Apollo 12 and 14 were also visible, poignant reminders of NASA's first age of exploration more than half a century ago.

In an especially riveting retro throwback, Artemis II shattered the distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970. NASA's Orion capsule reached a maximum distance of 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth before hanging a U-turn behind the moon, 4,101 miles (6,600 kilometres) farther than Apollo 13.

"It is blowing my mind what you can see with the naked eye from the moon right now. It is just unbelievable," Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen radioed. He challenged "this generation and the next to make sure this record is not long-lived."

2 6 In this image from video provided by NASA, the Orion Spacecraft, the Earth and the Moon are seen from a camera as the Artemis II crew and spacecraft travel farther into Space, Monday, April 6, 2026. (Image by AP/PTI)

Artemis II astronauts get an Apollo wake-up message

The Artemis II crew, riding in their Orion capsule since launching from Florida last week, began their sixth day of spaceflight as they awoke at around 10:50 a.m. Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell wished the crew well in a recording made two months before his death last August. Mission Control beamed up his message to Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Hansen, before their fly-around began.

"Welcome to my old neighbourhood," said Lovell, who also flew on Apollo 8, humanity's first lunar visit. "It's a historic day, and I know how busy you'll be, but don't forget to enjoy the view."

The Artemis II astronauts carried up with them the Apollo 8 silk patch that accompanied Lovell to the moon. "It's just a real honour to have that on board with us," Wiseman said.

Artemis II is using the same manoeuvre that Apollo 13 did after its "Houston, we've had a problem" oxygen tank explosion wiped out any hope of a moon landing.

Known as a free-return lunar trajectory, this no-stopping-to-land route takes advantage of Earth and the moon's gravity, reducing the need for fuel. It's a celestial figure-eight that put the astronauts on course for home once they emerged from behind the moon Monday evening.

3 6 The crew of the Artemis II mission's Orion capsule after the spacecraft had reached its farthest distance from Earth when it travelled around the Moon, in this screengrab taken from a livestream video on April 6, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

Astronauts lock in on lunar observations

Artemis II's lunar fly-around and intense observation period lasted seven hours, by far the highlight of the nearly 10-day test flight that will end with a splashdown in the Pacific on Friday.

Venturing as close as 4,067 miles (6,545 kilometres) to the grey dusty surface, the astronauts zipped through a list of more than two dozen targets, using powerful Nikon cameras as well as their iPhones to zoom in on impact craters and other intriguing lunar features.

Along the way, crew members spent some time assigning provisional new names to lunar features that previously lacked official designations.

In a radio message to mission control in Houston, Hansen suggested one crater be dubbed Integrity, after the name given to the crew's Orion capsule, and that another crater sometimes visible from Earth on the cusp between the far and near sides of the moon be named in honor of Wiseman's late wife, Carroll.

"A number of years ago we started this journey, our close knit astronaut family, and we lost a loved one," Hansen said of the mission commander's late spouse, his voice choking with emotion as he described the position of her lunar namesake. "It's a bright spot on the Moon, and we would like to call that Carroll."

Wiseman wept as Hansen put in the request to Mission Control, and all four astronauts embraced in tears.

"Such a majestic view out here," Wiseman radioed once he regained his composure and started picture-taking. The astronauts called down that they managed to capture the moon and Earth in the same shot, and they provided a running commentary to scientists back in Houston on what they were seeing.

4 6 NASA Artemis II mission specialist and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen enjoys a shave inside the Orion spacecraft during Flight Day 5 and ahead of the crew's lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

At one point, Koch reported an overwhelming sensation of emotion for a second or two while zooming in on the moon. "Something just drew me in suddenly to the lunar landscape, and it became real," she said.

The Artemis II astronauts made their closest approach to the moon and reached their maximum distance from Earth while they were out of contact. Their speed at closest approach: 3,139 mph (5,052 kph). The spacecraft accelerated as it appeared from behind the moon, and the planned communications blackout was initiated, and it made tracks for Earth.

An Earthrise came into view, showing Asia, Africa and Oceania as Mission Control called out: "We are Earthbound and ready to bring you home." Flight controllers in Houston flipped their mission patches over to signify the return leg.

President Donald Trump phoned the astronauts following the flyby, calling them "modern-day pioneers."

"Today you've made history and made all America really proud, incredibly proud," the president said, adding that more lunar travelling is coming and ultimately "the whole big trip to Mars."

5 6 NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch prepares for the upcoming lunar flyby inside the Orion spacecraft April 4, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

Wiseman and his crew spent years studying lunar geography to prepare for the big event, adding solar eclipses to their repertoire during the past few weeks. By launching last Wednesday, they ensured themselves of a total solar eclipse from their vantage point behind the moon, courtesy of the cosmos.

Topping their science target list: Orientale Basin, a sprawling impact basin with three concentric rings, the outermost of which stretches nearly 600 miles (950 kilometres) across.

Their moon mentor, NASA geologist Kelsey Young, expects thousands of pictures.

Artemis II is NASA's first astronaut moonshot since Apollo 17 in 1972. It sets the stage for next year's Artemis III, which will see another Orion crew practice docking with lunar landers in orbit around Earth. The culminating moon landing by two astronauts near the moon's south pole will follow on Artemis IV in 2028.

While Artemis II may be taking Apollo 13's path, it's most reminiscent of Apollo 8 and humanity's first lunar visitors, who orbited the moon on Christmas Eve 1968 and read from the Book of Genesis.

6 6 A view of Earth taken by an Artemis II crew member through the window of the Orion spacecraft, April 4, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

Glover said flying to the moon during Christianity's Holy Week brought home for him "the beauty of creation." Earth is an oasis amid "a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe", where humanity exists as one, he observed over the weekend.

"This is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing and that we've got to get through this together," Glover said, clasping hands with his crewmates.