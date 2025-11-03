Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ earns Rs 7 crore in 3 days, on way to become highest Assamese grosser

Singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale, released over a month after his death, has grossed over Rs 7 crore in India in three days, as per latest trade reports.

Released on 31 October, the musical went on to become one of the biggest Assamese openers at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 1.85 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the film earned Rs 2 crore nett in India on Saturday, it collected Rs 2.28 crore nett domestically on Sunday, Sacnilk reported.

At the time the report was published on Monday, Roi Roi Binale had earned Rs 6.13 crore nett in India. The musical’s gross collection stood at Rs 7.05 crore at the end of three days.

As per Sacnilk, it opened to a record-breaking 98 per cent occupancy across theatres in Assam. Even screenings as early as 5am were packed across the state.

Zubeen plays a blind musician in the film Roi Roi Binale. He is also credited as one of the producers of the film.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

The late singer-composer died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances on 19 September while swimming. He was 52.

Garg’s death is currently under investigation. According to media reports, seven persons have been arrested in connection with Zubeen’s death. The five accused — Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg and the singer’s two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya — were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court on 29 October via video conference from Baksa jail in Assam.

Bidurbhai, released in 2024, is the highest grossing Assamese film of all time with a lifetime collection of Rs 15 crore.