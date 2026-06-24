Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink, Troy Baker attached to Netflix’s new TV-based game ‘Unhinged’

Days after launching its new FIFA game, Netflix has announced its next TV-based gaming experience, moving into the horror genre with the upcoming title Unhinged.

Set to launch on June 30, Unhinged is described by Netflix as “an immersive horror game that feels a lot like ‘playing’ a show or movie”.

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The transmedia project stars Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink and voice actor Troy Baker, and has been developed by Netflix-owned game studio Night School Studio, known for Oxenfree.

According to the game's synopsis, “You wake up as Ava (voiced by Zoë Kravitz), during an intense storm that knocks out the power. Using your phone as a flashlight and sole lifeline to call and text your best friend Claire (voiced by Sadie Sink) and building super Ben (voiced by Troy Baker), you must find your way to safety…and you’re not alone as you think you are”.

Like FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, Netflix is aiming to make Unhinged accessible directly through its platform without requiring a traditional gaming controller. Players will scan a QR code to launch an app that turns their smartphone into the primary gameplay device.

“From there, the integration is seamless: moving your real-world phone tracks 1:1 with Ava’s hands in the game, allowing you to guide her flashlight through the shadows,” Netflix said in a blog post announcing the game on Tuesday. “The immersion goes a step further with audio. When Ava receives a call or text, your actual phone rings, vibrates, and plays the audio directly through its speaker, while the rest of the environmental sound effects boom through your TV.”

The game will also include a Story Mode designed for players who are more interested in the narrative than gameplay challenges. In this mode, players cannot die and can progress through the story regardless of their choices.

“Survival, however, depends on your chosen version of gameplay,” Netflix says. “If you want a pure narrative experience, Story Mode features no timer and ensures you cannot die, letting you just play through the story. But in Standard Mode, it all comes down to your reflexes. During high-stakes moments, a shrinking timer bar at the top of the screen forces you to quickly scan the room for an interactive object. If you can’t find what you need before time runs out, you will die — though instead of a total game over, you’ll simply restart from your last checkpoint.”