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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Tom Cruise teases ‘Digger’ with retrospective video celebrating his memorable roles

The retrospective concludes with a preview of ‘Digger’, directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.06.26, 09:12 AM
Tom Cruise in ‘Digger’

Tom Cruise in ‘Digger’ X

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has shared a retrospective video celebrating some of the most notable roles from his four-decade career, while also offering a first look at his upcoming film Digger.

The video, posted on Tuesday, highlights performances spanning Cruise's filmography, including action films Top Gun and Edge of Tomorrow, dramas Rain Man and Born on the Fourth of July, and popular titles such as Risky Business and Jerry Maguire.

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“For the last 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories, and films for you all,” Cruise wrote in the caption of his post. “I’m looking forward to seeing you at the movies!”

The retrospective concludes with a preview of Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. In the film, Cruise portrays Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company may have triggered an ecological disaster with the potential to escalate into a nuclear conflict.

For the role, Cruise undergoes a significant physical transformation, appearing with a thick Southern accent, a beer belly and thinning white hair styled in a comb-over.

John Goodman stars as an ailing U.S. president who urges Rockwell to address the crisis. The cast also includes Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons.

Warner Bros. has described the film as a “comedy of catastrophic proportions”.

The first trailer for Digger is scheduled for release on July 13, while the film is set to open in theaters on October 2.

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