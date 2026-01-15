Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi return in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 trailer

The first trailer for Euphoria Season 3 was dropped by HBO on Wednesday ahead of the show’s April 12 premiere. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi return for the upcoming final season of the teen drama.

Other returning cast members include Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 concluded with Lexi Howard’s (Apatow) play inspired by her friends and classmates, Nate Jacobs (Elordi) turning his father Cal (Dane) in to the police after discovering a flash drive containing evidence of illegal sexual encounters. Rue Bennett (Zendaya) remains sober as she and Jules Vaughn (Schafer) appear to reconnect.

The new season jumps ahead five years. Cassie Howard (Sweeney) and Nate are married and living in the suburbs, while Rue is in Mexico, working to pay off a debt to drug dealer Laurie (Kelly). Series creator Sam Levinson has previously said that Jules is attending art school, Maddy Perez (Demie) is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Lexi is employed as an assistant to a showrunner played by new cast member Sharon Stone.

The two-minute-11-second trailer revolves around Rue’s life after high school, with her narrating, “I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith”. Her stability is threatened when Laurie reappears to collect what she is owed, signaling renewed danger. Rue is also shown briefly reuniting with Jules.

The trailer also shows Cassie filming NSFW content online, angering her fiancé Nate, who says, “I work all day and my bride-to-be is spread eagle on the internet.” Cassie responds, “I was just making content”.

Scenes from their wedding are also included in the trailer.

New cast members joining Season 3 include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch.

Additional new faces include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Former cast members Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Austin Abrams will not appear in the upcoming instalment. Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, died in July 2023 at the age of 25.