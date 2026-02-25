‘This is cinema’: Boman Irani surprises fans with powerful Frank Sinatra cover at Mumbai event

Actor Boman Irani sang a powerful rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way at the Spoken Fest event in Mumbai, surprising fans who were caught off-guard by his voice bearing similarity to the legend.

“Is there anything Boman Irani cannot do?! What a legend! He stole all our hearts, his way,” the organisers wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of Irani enthralling everyone with his performance on stage.

Fans were completely unaware of Irani’s singing skills and immediately flocked to the comments section. “I somehow always knew he could sing! That voice texture was the ultimate hint,” one of them wrote. “This is so unexpected bruhhh,” another commented.

A fan sarcastically commented, “That's how he got the role of Luca Brasi in The Godfather,” referring to the striking resemblance between him and Lenny Montana’s character Luca Brasi from the 1972 film.

For fans, it felt like a reincarnation of Sinatra. One of them commented, “Welcome Back Frank Sinatra.” Streaming platform Prime Video wrote, “This is cinema.”

Irani last starred in 2025’s Tanvi the Great alongside Anupam Kher. Last year, he also featured and directed The Mehta Boys, which featured Avinash Tiwary as his on-screen son; and Diljeet Dosanjh’s comedy-mystery Detective Sherdil.