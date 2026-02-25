Smaller towns driving demand for Oscar-nominated films in theatres: PVR INOX’s Aamer Bijli

India’s appetite for Oscar-nominated-and-winning films is no longer confined to metro audiences, with smaller cities emerging as steady drivers of demand during awards season, according to Aamer Bijli, lead specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing and Digital Programming at PVR INOX.

Bijli said engagement with Oscar titles has grown significantly in cities such as Indore, Kochi, Guwahati, Mysuru and Rourkela — markets that traditionally were not seen as primary hubs for international, sub-titled films.

“What used to be largely metro-driven is now seeing strong engagement in smaller towns,” Bijli told The Telegraph Online, adding that these centres may not post opening-day spikes typical of commercial releases, but deliver steady occupancy across the festival window.

The shift, he opined, is backed by internal data showing rising awareness, repeat viewing behaviour and stronger word-of-mouth. “Today, demand for award-season cinema is clearly becoming pan-India, not just metro-led.”

Bijli also argued that Oscar films operate on a different curve from mainstream blockbusters. Rather than relying on first-day collections, their traction builds around awards buzz.

“Oscar films behave differently from big commercial releases. Their interest grows with awards conversations and word-of-mouth,” he said, expressing confidence that curated, awards-season programming can work across a wider national footprint.

When asked about the impact of streaming platforms, Bijli maintained that theatrical festivals offer a distinct value proposition. “Streaming gives convenience, but theatres give meaning to the film experience,” he said, describing awards-season screenings as “event cinema” that fosters discovery and community engagement.

He added that balanced showtimes are being prioritised to ensure Oscar titles are treated as core programming rather than niche content relegated to off-peak hours.

“Our goal is simple, give audiences easy access and give these films the theatrical respect they deserve,” Bijli said.

PVR INOX is organising the Oscars Film Festival at 58 screens across 23 cities from February 20 to March 18. It will feature films like Hamnet, Bugonia, Sinners, F1, One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme.