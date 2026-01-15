Yo Yo Honey Singh courts controversy with ‘obscene’ comments at Delhi concert

Indian singer Yo Yo Honey Singh courted controversy after he made an ‘obscene’ comment at a recent concert in Delhi. A clip from the show soon went viral on social media with netizens slamming Honey Singh for his ‘unsavoury’ words.

In the video, the 42-year-old artiste says, “Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!” (F, Delhi’s cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have sex in the car in Delhi’s cold. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)”

“A video from Honey Singh 's Delhi show is going viral in which he is seen saying obscene things and hurling abuses. This obscenity is so intense that I can't even write those words here,” reads a post on X.

“When your songs don't make noise, when you start getting irrelevant, try to earn footage by talking nonsense,” wrote another X user.

According to media reports, Honey Singh was performing at Nanku and Karun’s Delhi concert, which was held earlier this week.

Honey Singh is known for his chartbusters like Party All Night and Chaar Bottle Vodka. After being away from work, he made a comeback in 2023 with the song Kalaastar, a sequel to the 2014 song Desi Kalakaar. At the moment, the singer-rapper is preparing for My Story World Tour, which will kick off in Dubai on February 6. The opening show will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena.