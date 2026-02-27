‘The Wire’ actor Bobby J Brown dies of ‘thermal injury and smoke inhalation’ in barn fire

Actor Bobby J Brown, known for his roles in The Wire and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, died after being caught in a barn fire, as per US media reports. He was 62.

According to American tabloid news portal TMZ, the former professional boxer’s daughter said he died Tuesday due to smoke inhalation. She further said they believe he did not suffer from the severe burns he sustained from the blaze.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled “diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation” as the cause of death. The manner of death was determined to be an accident.

As per the TMZ report, the fire erupted after Brown entered the barn to jump-start a vehicle. Moments later, Brown called a family member for a fire extinguisher, but by the time the family got to the barn to put the fire out, the barn was already engulfed in flames. His wife suffered severe burns trying to save him.

A funeral service is being planned for the actor, his daughter said.

Apart from The Wire and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Brown was also known for his role in the 2022 drama We Own This City.

His agent Albert Bramante, in a statement, said, “I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with.”