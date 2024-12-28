Hina Khan vacays in Abu Dhabi amid breast cancer treatment; photos inside

Actress Hina Khan recently enjoyed a fun-filled vacation in Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, amid her ongoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. Here’s a look at how she embraced the holiday spirit.

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Hina posed in a white shirt dress adorned with a black mesh structure. Sneakers, diamond-shaped hoops and quirky black shades completed her look.

2 8

Hina posed with Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations. The 37-year-old actress is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer.

3 8

Hina also indulged in scrumptious meals during her vacation. The actress gained prominence for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her most recent work includes the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa co-starring Gippy Grewal.

4 8

Dressed in a jacket, beanie and gloves, Hina played with snow. The actress was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June. She has since kept her fans informed about her treatment and chemotherapy journey.

5 8

Hina relished a cup of coffee. The actress is also known for her participation in reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. After establishing a fan base through her TV roles, Hina switched to films and OTT content with projects like Hacked and Damaged 2.

6 8

Hina smiled for a selfie. “To travel is to Live...Timeless treasures of the heart…My most amazing memories from #AbuDhabi,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

7 8

The actress sat on a vast stretch of desert with a blanket wrapped around herself. In a recent social media post, Hina revealed that she is suffering from chemotherapy-induced mucositis, an inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes that line the mouth and gastrointestinal tract.

8 8

Hina is reportedly dating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal. The actress is set to make a comeback to television with a new project titled Grihalaxmi.

RELATED TOPICS Hina Khan