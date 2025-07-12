Lookback: A year since Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding put India on global map

1 9

July 2025 marks one year since the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which captivated not only India but the entire world.

The event last year transcended the boundaries of a mere matrimonial ceremony, emerging as a cultural phenomenon that placed India firmly on the global stage. Broadcast across mainstream and social media, the wedding drew millions of viewers worldwide.

The intricate rituals, vibrant traditions and the sheer scale of the celebrations enchanted everyone. It was a testament to India’s – and the Ambani family’s – heritage and global influence.

In Hindu tradition, a marriage is far more than a social contract; it is a sacred, lifelong commitment that binds two souls, their families, and their communities in a divine union.

Rooted in the concept of dharma (religious duty), it serves as a cornerstone of societal harmony. While modern weddings often simplify ancient rituals due to practical constraints, Anant and Radhika chose to honour every tradition meticulously.

Their decision reflected a deep reverence for India’s spiritual heritage and a desire to begin their married life with the blessings of elders and spiritual leaders. From the Grah Shanti puja to invoke divine blessings to the Haldi ceremony uniting families in joy, the couple’s adherence to these customs resonated globally, with international guests witnessing the beauty of Hindu rituals firsthand.

This commitment to tradition conveyed a message about the relevance of India’s cultural and spiritual values in a rapidly modernising world. By showcasing these rituals to a global audience, the wedding reinforced India’s identity as a beacon of spirituality where ancient wisdom coexists with contemporary ambition.

A global stage for India

The Ambani-Merchant wedding amplified India’s image as a global cultural and spiritual powerhouse. The guest list, a veritable who’s who of international luminaries, underscored India’s prominence in global affairs.

Political figures such as former UK prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, former US secretary of state John Kerry, and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan graced the occasion.

Business tycoons including Amin Nasser (CEO, Aramco), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), and Emma Walmsley (CEO, GlaxoSmithKline) joined media personalities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The presence of such a diverse array of global leaders highlighted the Ambani family’s ability to foster meaningful relationships across sectors, positioning India as a hub of economic, intellectual, and cultural exchange.

Reliance Industries, under the stewardship of Mukesh Ambani, demonstrated its global influence by hosting this grand assembly, which served as a microcosm of India’s growing soft power.

The wedding was not just a personal milestone but a diplomatic triumph, showcasing India’s ability to unite the world through its traditions and hospitality.

A Confluence of Spiritual Luminaries

The wedding witnessed a remarkable gathering of spiritual leaders from various Vedic and Jain traditions, marking the largest congregation of such figures at a wedding in recent memory. Attendees included Swami Sadananda Saraswati (Shankaracharya, Dwarka), Gaur Gopal Das (Iskcon), yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji (Vatsalya Gram), among others.

Their presence elevated the ceremony to a spiritual pinnacle, with rituals like the Shiv Shakti Puja and Bhajans celebrating the divine balance of energies. This confluence of spiritual giants underscored the wedding’s deeper purpose: to honour India’s sacred traditions while fostering unity across diverse belief systems.

The Mosalu ceremony, where Anant’s maternal uncle presented traditional gifts (Mameru), and the Valley of Gods dance performances led by Nita Ambani at Jamnagar’s temple complex, highlighted the spiritual and cultural richness of the event.

These moments, steeped in Gujarati and Hindu traditions, captivated guests and viewers, offering a glimpse into India’s soul.

Service to Humanity: A Core Principle

True to the ethos of “Manav seva hi Madhav seva” (service to humanity is service to God), the Ambani family began the celebrations with a Samuhik Vivah, a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

Attended by over 800 guests, this event saw the Ambanis personally blessing the newlyweds with gifts, embodying compassion and inclusivity. A Bhandara (community kitchen) served over 1,000 meals daily for three weeks, ensuring no one went hungry during the festivities.

An Ode to Banaras and Indian Craftsmanship

The wedding’s décor, themed “An Ode to Banaras,” transported guests to the eternal city’s sacred ghats, immersing them in its spirituality, arts, and cuisine. The Jio World Centre’s concourse was transformed into a vibrant recreation of Banaras’s streets, complete with traditional crafts and flavours.

This immersive experience celebrated India’s cultural heritage while showcasing its ability to captivate a global audience.

The dress code, “Resplendently Indian,” saw guests donning traditional attire, from intricately embroidered sarees to regal sherwanis. The vibrant display of colours, fabrics, and craftsmanship highlighted India’s unparalleled textile heritage and the artistry of its couturiers.

International attendees embraced the theme, adding to the spectacle and reinforcing India’s cultural influence.

A Lasting Legacy

The wedding festivities spanned several days, each marked by rituals that blended joy, spirituality, and tradition. The Sangeet featured spirited performances by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, while the Grah Shanti and Peethi/Haldi ceremonies united families in celebration.

The wedding itself, conducted before the holy fire, was a solemn affair, with receptions extending over three days to honour extended networks, including a special event for Ambani household staff.

The marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was more than a personal milestone; it was a global celebration of India’s heritage, spirituality, and unity. By weaving together tradition, service, and international camaraderie, the wedding left an indelible mark on India’s cultural landscape, reinforcing its role as a global leader. As we reflect on this momentous occasion a year later, it remains a shining example of how India’s past and present can harmoniously shape its future on the world stage.