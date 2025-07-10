‘Superman’, ‘Maalik’, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’: Films releasing in theatres this week

From a fresh take on DC’s favourite Kryptonian to a gangster drama marking Rajkumaar Rao’s action debut, this week’s lineup of theatrical releases promises a lot of fun, drama and entertainment on the big screen. Here’s everything you need to know.

Superman (English)

Directed by: James Gunn

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult,

1 6 David Corenswet in 'Superman' YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

David Corenswet’s Man of Steel gets arrested for stopping a war and saving lives in a new trailer of James Gunn’s Superman, which marks a fresh beginning for DCEU. The trailer shows Superman getting grilled by Lois Lane, played by (Rachel Brosnahan) in an interview following his arrest. He smiles as he justifies his actions despite breaking the law. In the film, the capped Kryptonian crusader faces off against his nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Maalik (Hindi)

Directed by: Pulkit

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Swanand Kirkire, Saurabh Shukla, Manushi Chhillar

2 6 Rajkummar Rao in 'Maalik' YouTube

Rajkummar Rao’s dreaded gangster faces off against Prosenjit Chatterjee’s gritty cop in Maalik. Set in Allahabad in 1988, the film chronicles how the titular protagonist rose from modest beginnings to the peak of power by hacking, stabbing, shooting, and setting enemies ablaze. Rajkummar and Prosenjit engage in a cat-and-mouse chase as the former contends for a seat in the Vidhan Sabha. Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Maalik.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (Hindi)

Directed by: Santosh Singh

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Zain Khan Durrani

3 6 A still from 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' YouTube

Sparks fly and love brews when Shanaya Kapoor’s Saba crosses paths with visually-impaired Jahaan, played by Vikrant Massey, on a train journey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the two part ways only to bump into each other years later. Though Saba seems to have moved on with Abhinav (Zain Khan Durrani), Jahaan still broods over their separation. This romantic drama is loosely based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond.

Freedom (Tamil)

Directed by: Sathyasiva

Cast: Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose, Sudev Nair, Malavika Avinash

4 6 A poster of 'Freedom' IMDb

Freedom, directed by Sathyasiva, stars Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose as Sri Lankan immigrants facing police brutality at the hands of a cop played by Sudev Nair. The film follows their resistance against custodial torture and prison politics in Vellore. The cast also includes Malavika Avinash, Bose Venkat, Mu Ramaswamy, Ramesh Khanna, and Manikandan. Sasikumar recently played a Sri Lankan immigrant in Tourist Family.

Soothravakyam (Malayalam)

Directed by: Eugien Jos Chirammel

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Divya M Nair, Srikanth Kandragula

5 6 A poster of 'Soothravakyam' IMDb

Helmed by debutant director Eugien Jos Chirammel, Soothravakyam is a mystery thriller featuring Shine Tom Chacko as sub-inspector Christo Xavier, who investigates the disappearance of a student who was once part of a group he mentored. The story unfolds in a Christian missionary school, where teacher Vincy complains about students skipping her classes for Christo’s sessions. As Christo delves deeper into the mystery, truths about the school come to light.

Hybe Cinefest (Korean)

6 6 BTS members YouTube

Concert videos of popular K-pop bands like BTS, Seventeen, TXT and ILLIT will be screened across PVR-INOX theatres in India from July 10-12 as part of the Hybe Cine Fest in Asia 2025. Organised by Hybe Entertainment in collaboration with cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing and PVR INOX Pictures, the upcoming festival will be held in PVR-INOX theatres in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru over the weekend.