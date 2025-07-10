Six films to watch before James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ hits theatres this Friday

James Gunn’s Superman flies into theatres this Friday, marking the beginning of a new era for DC. The upcoming offering borrows less from previous films — it also has a new actor playing the protagonist, a decision that sparked debates among loyal fans of the franchise — and follows an entirely new story.

But before the all-new Man of Steel and his super dog light up screens worldwide, here are six films you can stream to follow the caped Kryptonian’s journey through the years.

Superman (1978)

1 6 Christopher Reeve in 'Superman' (1978) IMDb

The one that started it all. Richard Donner introduced the world to the superhero in a cape with Christopher Reeve playing the iconic hero on the big screen. You see Superman’s full story here — from his birth on Krypton to his life as Clark Kent in Smallville and Metropolis. Then there’s his romance with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) and his nemesis Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman). James Gunn has said this film inspired his version of Superman. So, it’s a must-watch.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Superman II (2006)



2 6 Christopher Reeve in 'Superman II' (2006) Prime Video

Superman faces three Kryptonian villains — General Zod (Terence Stamp), Ursa (Sarah Douglas), and Non (Jack O’Halloran) — in this sequel directed by Richard Lester (with parts filmed by Richard Donner). The trio escape from the Phantom Zone and threaten Earth with their superpowers. As Superman battles them, he also grapples with his love for Lois Lane, even giving up his powers to be with her. In 2006, a Richard Donner-cut version of the film was released in theatres.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Man of Steel (2013)

3 6 Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder's 'Man of Steel' IMDb

This was Superman’s big comeback in the modern era, with Henry Cavill playing the hero. Directed by Zack Snyder, it’s a darker, more intense take on the comic book story. Superman here isn’t sure of his place in the world. People fear him. When General Zod, a Kryptonian warrior, threatens to destroy Earth, he’s caught between saving Earth and staying loyal to his Kryptonian roots.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

4 6 Henry Cavill in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) IMDb

Superman goes up against Batman in a clash of titans in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that divides fans.explores the ideological conflict between Bruce Wayne, who sees Superman as a threat to humanity, and Clark Kent, who questions Batman's brutal methods. Fueled by Lex Luthor’s manipulations, their rivalry spirals into an epic showdown.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

The Suicide Squad (2021)

5 6 A still from 'The Suicide Squad' (2021) YouTube

While this is not related to the Superman saga, The Suicide Squad is James Gunn’s wild ride of a film, filled with weird villains, strange creatures, and plenty of dark humour. You’ll get a taste of Gunn’s filmmaking style with this movie. Standout performances from Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Idris Elba as Bloodsport make this film a fun watch.

Streaming on: Netflix

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (2024)

6 6 A still from 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' (2024) IMDb

This is not a superhero movie. It’s a documentary about Christopher Reeve, the actor who played Superman in the 1970s and 1980s. It tells the inspiring story of his life, from Hollywood fame to his personal struggles after a tragic accident. The film shows how Reeve became a real-life symbol of courage and hope. The docu reminds you why Superman has always been more than just a comic book character.

Streaming on: Prime Video