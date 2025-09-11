Yash Raj Films drops extended album for Mohit Suri’s latest blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’

Production banner Yash Raj Films has dropped an extended version of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara music album.

“The soundtrack of love is finally yours. Stream the #Saiyaara Extended Album now,” wrote the makers alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music album is currently available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, JioSaavn and, Gaana.

Following Saiyaara’s July 18 theatrical release, the title track of the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led musical romance drama debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, becoming the first Hindi song to achieve the feat.

Last month, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood song to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart, leaving behind tracks by Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the chart.

Saiyaara emerged as the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, earning Rs 569.75 crore nett worldwide, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their relationship.

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 12.