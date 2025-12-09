Yash goes shirtless, flaunts long hair and tattoo in new ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ poster

Actor Yash flaunts long hair and a tattoo on his back in the latest poster of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, dropped by the makers on Tuesday to mark the 100-day countdown to the film’s release.

“The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days,” KVN Productions wrote alongside the poster on X.

In the poster, Yash sits in a bathtub while his back faces the camera.

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups", Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will be shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and it will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Toxic will also star Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Earlier, the makers dropped a teaser of the film which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub in the next scene. The teaser concludes with a sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Yash rose to nationwide fame for his portrayal of Rocky in the two-part K.G.F film series, where he played an orphan who becomes a powerful and influential figure in the gold-mining town of Kolar Gold Fields.