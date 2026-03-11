Heatwave to severe heatwave grips parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions gripped many places in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and isolated areas of Maharashtra's Vidarbha on Wednesday, as several parts of India recorded above-normal maximum temperatures.

The agency said that markedly above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) maximum temperatures were recorded in most places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

West and east Rajasthan, many places in Punjab, east and west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and east and west Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh also witnessed markedly above normal maximum temperatures, the IMD said,

In its monthly forecast on February 28, the department had said that above normal heatwave days were expected over most parts of the country between March and May.

Among the places in Gujarat that experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which saw 7.2 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

The IMD said that parts of Gujarat would continue to witness such conditions till March 13.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/some places over… Saurashtra and Kutch on… March 12, and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Gujarat region on March 12 and March 13, and over Saurashtra and Kutch on March 13," the IMD said.

On Tuesday, Diu town in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in March, which is 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year, Ahmedabad Met Centre Head Dr Ashok Kumar Das said.

An orange alert was issued for Banaskantha, Patan, Vadodara, Surat, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch, and the UT, he added.

Isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, also witnessed markedly above normal maxium temperatures, the IMD said.