‘Wonder Man’ trailer: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a struggling actor with superpowers

Marvel Television has released a new trailer for Wonder Man to ring in the New Year, ahead of the show’s 27 January premiere.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor struggling to find his footing in Hollywood.

Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley returns as Trevor Slattery, reprising the role he previously played in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King.

The trailer introduces Simon as a performer chasing recognition when a chance encounter with Trevor, a faded star from an earlier era, changes the course of his life. Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak (played by Zlatko Burić) is remaking the superhero film Wonder Man.

He soon finds himself drawn into a world far removed from auditions and casting calls, gaining superhuman abilities that include enhanced strength, super speed, and the power to create explosions. Simon attempts to conceal these powers, aware that superhuman abilities are viewed with suspicion in Hollywood.

The official synopsis of the series reads: “The upcoming eight-episode series follows aspiring Hollywood actor, Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film Wonder Man”.

“These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film, giving audiences a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry,” the synopsis further says.

Wonder Man is set to stream in India on JioHotstar.