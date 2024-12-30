Gal Gadot says she underwent brain blood clot removal surgery during fourth pregnancy

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has revealed that she underwent emergency surgery for a "massive blood clot" in her brain during the eighth month of her recent pregnancy.

The 39-year-old actor gave birth to her and husband-entrepreneur Jaron Varsano's fourth child, daughter Ori in early March.

In an Instagram post, Gadot detailed her medical emergency called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), saying this year has been "one of profound challenges and deep reflections".

"And I've wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story... In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth," she wrote.

"We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance," she added.

During her health crisis, Gadot said she and her family were faced with how "fragile" life can be.

"It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live." In the post, she also thanked the staff and doctors at the hospital where she gave birth to Ori, adding she is "fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I've been given back." "The journey has taught me so much. First, it's vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it's telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving," she said.

The actor said awareness matters.

"I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain). It's so important to identify early because it's treatable.

"While rare, it's a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing." Gadot shares daughters Alma, 13, Maya, seven, and Daniella, three, with Varsano.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.