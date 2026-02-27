MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jim Carrey receives Honorary Cesar Award for visual arts, delivers speech in French

With a career spanning 40 years in stand-up comedy, television, cinema, literature and visual arts, Carrey is known for films like ‘The Truman Show’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.02.26, 04:51 PM
Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey File picture

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey on Thursday received an Honorary Cesar Award for his contribution to the visual arts, as per media reports.

Known for Hollywood comedies such as The Mask, Liar Liar and Dumb and Dumber, Carrey delivered an emotional speech in French at the awards ceremony.

“As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor's hands, which you shape to your heart's desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me,” he said in his acceptance speech at the Olympia in Paris.

With a career spanning 40 years in stand-up comedy, television, cinema, literature and visual arts, Carrey is also known for films like The Truman Show and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The 64-year-old actor attended the ceremony with his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and partner Mina. He expressed gratitude to his family and paid a tribute to his late father and musician, Percy Joseph Carrey, for instilling the "value of love, generosity, and laughter" in him.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter...So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn't speak French, but I'm just learning it. My tongue is tired,” he said.

At the awards ceremony last year, actress Julia Roberts and Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras received the Honorary Cesar.

