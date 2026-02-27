After Bafta win, Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film ‘Boong’ to hit screens across India

Bafta award-winning Manipuri film Boong is set to hit theatres across India on March 6, said producer Farhan Akhtar on Friday.

“A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award winning film, in cinemas on 6th March,” Akhtar wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

The coming-of-age drama, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, won the Best Children's and Family Film award at the 2026 Bafta ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. The film was previously released in selected theatres in India last September.

Backed by actor-producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Boong follows the story of a young boy (Gugun Kipgen) from the valley of Manipur, who sets out to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special present. His journey in search of his father ultimately leads to an unexpected gift — a new beginning.

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. The film has also been screened at several international and Indian festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The film marks the first feature-length directorial venture for Devi, who previously worked as a first assistant director on Excel Entertainment projects such as Luck by Chance and Talaash, as well as Aamir Khan-starrer PK and Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy.